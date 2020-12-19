Team Finishes Preseason Perfect

The 76ers’ preseason came and went in a flash, and the squad went undefeated.

After beating the Celtics, 108-99 Tuesday, the Sixers grabbed a 113-107 road win in Indiana Friday.

In the absence of Joel Embiid (non-COVID illness) the Sixers’ bench came up big, outscoring the Pacers’ bench, 67-33.

Key Contributors:

Dwight Howard

Stepping into the starting lineup for Embiid, Howard shot a perfect 7-for-7 from the field, finishing with 14 points and four rebounds.

Doc Rivers offered the 16-year veteran praise postgame:

“He’s probably in better shape than everybody, on both teams.”

Ben Simmons

Simmons neared a double-double, finishing with nine points and eight assists, along with five rebounds and two blocks, while shooting 4-for-6 from the floor.

Shake Milton

For the second time in as many games, Milton led the Sixers in scoring, finishing with 15 points, five assists, and three rebounds.

Listen to a recap of the game on the 76ers Podcast Network

Mike Scott

Scott has taken advantage of his second chance to play for Doc Rivers, after a brief overlap in Los Angeles prior to Scott’s move to Philadelphia. Scott finished with 12 points and five rebounds, including four 3-pointers (4-6 3PT).

Tony Bradley

Bradley stepped into a relief role Friday, backing up Howard in the post. Bradley played a strong 19 minute outing, finishing with seven points and six rebounds (and a game-high +29).

Tyrese Maxey

The rookie had another strong showing, finishing with 11 points, five rebounds, and an assist. He shot 4-for-7 from the floor in his 17 minutes.

Quote to Note:

Dwight Howard takes backing up Joel Embiid very seriously:

“I know what my role is. It’s really just complimenting [Joel] any way possible. My job is to make sure that while I’m on the court, I’m holding it down for him.”

@Sixers Social:

Never enough Shake Milton content.

Up Next:

The Sixers’ 2020-21 season officially begins Wednesday, hosting the Washington Wizards at The Center.

The Wizards will also open their season Wednesday, marking Russell Westbrook’s official debut with Washington. Westbrook joins fellow All-Star Bradley Beal after the Wizards and Rockets swapped Westbrook for John Wall earlier this month.