Team Finishes Preseason Perfect
The 76ers’ preseason came and went in a flash, and the squad went undefeated.
After beating the Celtics, 108-99 Tuesday, the Sixers grabbed a 113-107 road win in Indiana Friday.
In the absence of Joel Embiid (non-COVID illness) the Sixers’ bench came up big, outscoring the Pacers’ bench, 67-33.
Key Contributors:
Dwight Howard
-
Stepping into the starting lineup for Embiid, Howard shot a perfect 7-for-7 from the field, finishing with 14 points and four rebounds.
-
Doc Rivers offered the 16-year veteran praise postgame:
“He’s probably in better shape than everybody, on both teams.”
Ben Simmons
-
Simmons neared a double-double, finishing with nine points and eight assists, along with five rebounds and two blocks, while shooting 4-for-6 from the floor.
Shake Milton
-
For the second time in as many games, Milton led the Sixers in scoring, finishing with 15 points, five assists, and three rebounds.
Mike Scott
-
Scott has taken advantage of his second chance to play for Doc Rivers, after a brief overlap in Los Angeles prior to Scott’s move to Philadelphia. Scott finished with 12 points and five rebounds, including four 3-pointers (4-6 3PT).
Tony Bradley
-
Bradley stepped into a relief role Friday, backing up Howard in the post. Bradley played a strong 19 minute outing, finishing with seven points and six rebounds (and a game-high +29).
Tyrese Maxey
-
The rookie had another strong showing, finishing with 11 points, five rebounds, and an assist. He shot 4-for-7 from the floor in his 17 minutes.
Quote to Note:
Dwight Howard takes backing up Joel Embiid very seriously:
“I know what my role is. It’s really just complimenting [Joel] any way possible. My job is to make sure that while I’m on the court, I’m holding it down for him.”
@Sixers Social:
Never enough Shake Milton content.
Pump Shake. pic.twitter.com/DKh9tOfU8i
— Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) December 19, 2020
Up Next:
The Sixers’ 2020-21 season officially begins Wednesday, hosting the Washington Wizards at The Center.
The Wizards will also open their season Wednesday, marking Russell Westbrook’s official debut with Washington. Westbrook joins fellow All-Star Bradley Beal after the Wizards and Rockets swapped Westbrook for John Wall earlier this month.