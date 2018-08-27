Team Announces Basketball Operations Promotions

PHILADELPHIA – AUG. 27, 2018 — Philadelphia 76ers Managing Partners Josh Harris and David Blitzer announced that the team has promoted several key members of its basketball operations department.

Elton Brand will continue to serve as General Manager of the Delaware Blue Coats of the NBA G League and has added the title of Vice President of Basketball Operations for the 76ers. In addition to his work in Delaware, the former No. 1 overall pick will contribute extensively to all areas of the 76ers’ basketball operations department.

Ned Cohen, who joined the team in 2016 after a successful 12-year run in the NBA league office, has been promoted to Assistant General Manager. In his expanded role, Cohen will oversee all facets of roster and salary cap management, among other leadership duties. He previously served as 76ers Vice President of Basketball Operations and Chief of Staff.

Marc Eversley, promoted to Senior Vice President of Player Personnel, will expand his duties in his third season with the team. In addition to his role overseeing player personnel and talent evaluation, Eversley will leverage his nearly two decades of experience in the industry to amplify the team’s recruiting and strategic decision-making processes. This includes an increased focus on all areas of pro personnel, as well as efforts to attract, acquire and retain elite NBA talent.

Alex Rucker has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Analytics and Strategy. Rucker, who also joined the team in 2016, will continue to lead the NBA’s largest analytics and strategy team as it supports, elevates and helps grow the 76ers’ innovative basketball operations efforts. He previously served as 76ers Vice President of Analytics and Strategy.

Additionally, the team has announced that Kevin Young has been promoted and will join fellow Assistant Coaches Monty Williams and Billy Lange on the front of the bench this season. Meanwhile, respected coaching veteran Jim O’Brien will now serve as Senior Advisor to the Head Coach.

“We believe we have one of the NBA’s most talented and innovative front offices and we’re thrilled to announce these promotions as we approach the 2018-19 season,” Harris said. “Thanks to the leadership of executives like Elton, Ned, Marc and Alex, as well as Head Coach Brett Brown, our team is incredibly well-positioned for not only this season, but for seasons to come. We’re focused on continuing to build a team with championship DNA and the talent and drive of our front office reflects that.”

“Our team has made tremendous strides in recent seasons and is now one of the most promising and exciting teams in the NBA,” Blitzer said. “A lot of the progress and growth we’ve experienced can be attributed to the work our front office and coaching staff have done to strengthen and solidify a culture and infrastructure of winning. We’re pleased to announce these promotions for a group of smart, strategic and motivated leaders.”