Summer League Six-Pack | Tournament Run Ends With Loss to Memphis

Snapshot:

When the stakes in the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League ramped up, the 76ers rose to the occasion, winning two games in the tournament round of the event for the first time ever.

In the quarterfinals, however, the team’s good fortune eventually ran out, in an 82-73 loss Sunday to the 27-seed Memphis Grizzlies at Thomas & Mack Center.

The Sixers, which were seeded 30th in the bracket, will now head back home having gone 2-4 overall in Las Vegas. Memphis, on the other hand, moves on to a semi-final match-up Monday against the Portland Trail Blazers.

For the second time in as many nights, Furkan Korkmaz not only finished with a team-high in points, but inspired late hope for the Sixers thanks to some key plays in crunch time.

The 20-year old Turkish guard scored on back-to-back possessions - a floater, followed by a 3-pointer - with under two minutes to go, to help trim the Sixers’ deficit to seven points.

S P L A S H

Ultimately, there wasn’t enough time left to make up all that ground.

Korkmaz tallied 18 points on 7 for 17 shooting. He added five rebounds and three assists as well.

Fueled by top draft pick Jaren Jackson Jr. (14 pts, 8 reb, 4 blk, 19 min), the Grizzlies raced out to a 26-15 edge after one quarter. They would go on to lead by as many as 20 points in the wire-to-wire triumph.

The Sixers were held to 34.1 percent shooting from the field in general, and 28.6 percent from the perimeter (10-35 3fg).

Standout Showing(s):

Furkan Korkmaz again delivered a stellar effort. In six summer league outings this year, he averaged 16.7 points on 38.0 percent shooting in 24.8 minutes per game.

As summer league went on, Demetrius Jackson was more and more productive on the offensive end. Sunday against Memphis, he reached double-figures for the second time in three games, netting 11 points, while also handing out a team-best six assists.

We here at 76ers Digital also felt Sunday marked another nice performance for Askia Booker. He scored 11 points in 27 minutes, and, as was increasingly the case during summer league, seemed to give the Sixers a left when needed.

Norvelle Pelle was a reserve who made the most of his minutes, too. He posted nine points and five rebounds in 14 minutes.

The previous day against Milwaukee, Pelle needed only 14 minutes to manufacture eight points, seven rebounds, and two blocks.

Sixers Social:

Zhaire Smith wrapped up his rookie summer league with averages of 7.7 points (32.1 fg%, 3 3fgm), 2.3 rebounds, and 2.7 assists in 24.7 minutes per game.

At various points of the Sixers’ stay in Las Vegas, the 2018 no. 16 pick put his passing prowess on display. Sunday was no different, as he handed out a summer league-best four assists.

Here was one…

...and another.

A pretty efficient way to in-bound the ball.

Quote of Note:

"I think [the coaches] knew what I could do offensively, but I think sometimes I showed really good things too on defense." - Furkan Korkmaz

From the Other Side:

Jaren Jackson Jr., the fourth pick in this year’s draft, might have only logged 19 minutes Sunday, but in each one of them, he made his presence felt.

The Michigan State product was especially impactful at the outset of the game. Four minutes in, he had already hit his first three shots, grabbed three rebounds, and registered a block.

Javon Carter, Memphis’ other 2018 draft pick (he went 32nd overall), was instrumental in the Grizzlies’ success Sunday as well. He notched 11 points and four assists, and ensured Memphis got momentum back heading into halftime.

On Tap:

That’ll do it for this year’s edition of the Summer Sixers. Thanks for following along the past few weeks, and, in the days ahead, be sure to keep your eyes and ears out for more content tying up all the storylines surrounding the Sixers’ journey to Las Vegas.