Summer League Minicamp Begins at the Complex

The 76ers have announced the players attending this week’s Summer League minicamp at the Training Complex, prior to the organization's departure to Las Vegas.

Here is the list of participants, with their most recent affiliations, includes:

A.J. Davis, Delaware Blue Coats

Marcus Lee, Sioux Falls Skyforce

Jalen Jones, Baskonia (Spain)

Haywood Highsmith, Philadelphia 76ers/Delaware Blue Coats

Zhaire Smith, Philadelphia 76ers

Sheldon Mac, Washington Wizards

Terry Harris, North Carolina A&T

Norvel Pelle, Delaware Blue Coats

Ronshad Shabazz, Appalachian State

Shake Milton, Philadelphia 76ers/Delaware Blue Coats

Christ Koumadje, Florida State

Matisse Thybulle, Philadelphia 76ers

Zach Hankins, Xavier

Deshon Taylor, Fresno State

Marial Shayok, Philadelphia 76ers

Get to know the group a bit better…

Shake Milton

Philadelphia 76ers/Delaware Blue Coats

Sixers’ two-way player Shake Milton shone in his 2018-19 rookie season, contributing solid minutes for the Sixers and Blue Coats while quickly becoming a fan favorite. During his time in Delaware, Milton averaged 24.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game, shooting 48.4% from the field and 36.7% from deep. His 24.9 points per game marked the fourth-highest scoring total in the G League. As a Sixer, Milton scored a season-high 13 points against Orlando on March 25.

. 35 PTS | 4 REB | 13 AST@SniperShake was on tonight, dropping a season-high 13 dimes. #JoinTheRevolution pic.twitter.com/3TrQY5hK0D — Delaware Blue Coats (@blue_coats) March 14, 2019

Zhaire Smith

Philadelphia 76ers

Zhaire Smith, the 16th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, returns to the Summer League process for the second consecutive year. He scored 16 points in his 2018 Summer League debut. Despite being sidelined for much of the 2018-19 season, Smith made an impact as a Sixer late in the year, recording 11 points, two rebounds, and two assists against Miami on April 9, and then a career-high 17 points, four rebounds, and five assists against Chicago on April 10. The Texas native also made a pair of playoff appearances to close his rookie season.

.@zhaire_smith pours in 17 points, grabs 4 boards and records 5 assists in the win over Chicago! #HereTheyCome pic.twitter.com/HyAMuyfGX1 — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) April 11, 2019

Matisse Thybulle

Philadelphia 76ers

Matisse Thybulle, whose rights were acquired by the Sixers with the 20th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, brings his talent and defensive prowess to Summer League minicamp just 10 days after draft night. Thybulle earned National Defensive Player of the Year honors following his 2018-19 senior season at Washington, and led the NCAA with 126 steals in that senior campaign. He averaged 9.1 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 2.5 steals, and 2.3 blocks per game last year, and is expected to make an immediate impact on his new squad.

Marial Shayok

Philadelphia 76ers

Marial Shayok was selected by the 76ers with the 54th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. He spent his first three seasons of college at UVA, followed by a breakout redshirt senior season at Iowa State in 2018-19. Shayok averaged 18.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game, earning All-Big 12 First Team honors. On draft night, he became the first player i from Ottawa, Ontario, to be drafted into the NBA.

Haywood Highsmith

Philadelphia 76ers/Delaware Blue Coats

Haywood Highsmith contributed to the Sixers and Blue Coats in his 2018-19 rookie season. With the Blue Coats, he averaged 12.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game, shooting 42.7% from the field. Prior to his rookie season, Highsmith played four seasons at Wheeling Jesuit (Division II) in Wheeling, West Virginia. In his 2017-18 senior season, he averaged 22.0 points, 12.6 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game.

Highlight@haywood24_7 | @nbagleague pic.twitter.com/wfIHtBfgcO — Delaware Blue Coats (@blue_coats) March 24, 2019

Norvel Pelle

Delaware Blue Coats

Norvel Pelle joins minicamp following a strong season with the Blue Coats, making the 2018-19 G League All-Defensive team. Pelle, who was born in St. John’s, Antigua and Barbuda, averaged 11.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 2.9 blocks in 22.8 minutes per game in 2018-19. On March 11, Pelle notched a massive 21-point, 22-rebound double-double in Delaware's win over the Westchester Knicks.

.@NorvelPelle05 is an important guy, with many board meetings to attend. 22 tonight alone. 21 PTS / 22 REB / 6 BLK pic.twitter.com/8jr3AkcQhH — Delaware Blue Coats (@blue_coats) March 12, 2019

A.J. Davis

Delaware Blue Coats

A.J. Davis joined the Blue Coats midseason on March 7. He played for the Brisbane Bullets of the Australian National Basketball League prior to the Blue Coats. After transferring from Tennessee, Davis played his college ball at the University of Central Florida. During his senior champaign, he averaged 12.2 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game, earning honorable mention All-American Athletic Conference honors.

Terry Harris

North Carolina A&T State University

Terry Harris’ connection to the Sixers runs deeper than Summer League minicamp, with big brother Tobias Harris serving as a role model on and off the court. Now, it's Terry who's ready to carve out his own pro path. Terry Harris wrapped up his collegiate career at North Carolina A&T, where he averaged 8.1 points and 2.8 rebounds per game. He also spent time at Houston Baptist and Eastern Michigan.

Christ Koumadje

Florida State

The first thing that's hard to ignore about Christ Koumadje? His size, of course. He's listed at 7-foot-4, 268 pounds on Florida State's official website. Over the course of his four years in Tallahassee, Koumadje reportedly put on 50 pounds, and capped his career by averaging personal highs of 6.6 points and 5.6 rebounds as a senior. He also registered a career-best 52 blocked shots. Koumadje is originally from Senegal, and played with Ben Simmons at Montverde Academy.

Zach Hankins

Xavier University

Zach Hankins joins the group following his fifth-year graduate transfer season at Xavier. He blocked 54 shots last year, a total second only to David West on the Xavier all-time list. The Charlevoix, Michigan native led the Musketeers with 20.0 points and 7.5 rebounds per game in the Big East Tournament. During his four years at Ferris State, the 6-foot-11 Hankins was named GLIAC Player of the Year in 2017 and 2018.

Ronshad Shabazz

Appalachian State University

At Appalachian State, Ronshad Shabazz earned All-Sun Belt honors for his last three seasons. He averaged 18-plus points per game as a junior and senior. Shabazz holds the Appalachian State program record for career field goals made, and is second in program history in points scored. For high school, Shabazz attended Huntington Prep, a West Virginia institution that also produced Andrew Wiggins and Miles Bridges.

Marcus Lee

Sioux Falls Skyforce

Marcus Lee joins the minicamp squad via the Sioux Falls Skyforce. After playing in the 2018 Las Vegas Summer League with the Cleveland Cavaliers, he joined the Miami Heat, playing for its G League affiliate in Sioux Falls. With the Skyforce, Lee averaged 8.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 0.8 blocks per game.

Jalen Jones

Baskonia (Spain)

Jalen Jones played college ball at SMU and Texas A&M prior to beginning his professional career. He's spent time with the Boston Celtics, New Orleans Pelicans, Dallas Mavericks, and Cleveland Cavaliers, in addition to logging games in the G League as well. In January 2019, Jones left Cleveland to play the remainder of the season with Baskonia in Spain.

Sheldon Mac

Washington Wizards

Sheldon Mac spent two seasons at the University of Texas and two seasons at the University of Miami in college, before getting picked up by the Washington Wizards in 2016. After joining the Wizards, Mac had a stint with the Delaware Blue Coats and Rio Grande Valley Vipers. He delivered solid contributions for the Wizards in 2016-17, including 30 appearances, three starts, and a pair of double-digit performances.

Deshon Taylor

Fresno State

Deshon Taylor began his college career with the University of Missouri-Kansas City Kangaroos, before transferring to Fresno State for his final three seasons of eligibility. In his 2018-19 senior season, Taylor averaged 17.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game, earning Mountain West All-Conference First Team honors in both 2018 and 2019.

P.J. Dozier

Boston Celtics

After playing college ball at South Carolina, P.J. Dozier began his NBA career with the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2017, and joined the Boston Celtics for the 2018-19 season. During his first two professional seasons, he spent time with the Oklahoma City Blue and Maine Red Claws in the G League. As a Celtic, Dozier registered a season-high 12 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and two steals against the Washington Wizards on April 9.