Summer League Game Preview | Memphis Grizzlies (7.15.18)

Scene Setter:

Behind back-to-back two-point victories, the 76ers (2-3) have scrapped their way into the quarterfinal round of the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League for the first time since the event adopted a tournament format in 2013.

A combination of clutch plays, increasingly effective defense, and strong second halves have proved to critical factors to the Sixers’ turnaround, after the team went 0-3 in its preliminary round games.

They now take on the Memphis Grizzlies Sunday at 10:00 PM EST.

In the Sixers’ 91-89 triumph Saturday over the 14-seed Milwaukee Bucks, Furkan Korkmaz topped his club with 19 points. It marked the second time this summer the Turk has paced the Sixers in scoring.

Korkmaz, the 26th selection in the 2016 draft, is also averaging a team-best 16.4 points per game overall in summer league action.

Opponent Outlook:

The Memphis Grizzlies received the 27-seed in this year’s summer league tournament, after posting a 1-2 mark through their first three contests.

Since then, the Grizz have dispatched the 6-seed Oklahoma City Thunder, 92-85, and the Utah Jazz, 92-86.

So far, Jaren Jackson Jr., the no. 4 pick in the 2018 draft, has provided Memphis with encouraging returns. The former Michigan State forward is averaging 12.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 3.1 blocks per game in seven appearances between the Utah Jazz Summer League, and MGM Resorts NBA Summer League.

Follow Along:

• Video: ESPN2 | WatchESPN app