Summer 76 | Some Highlights From Summer League Preliminary Round

Written for Sixers.com by Ryan O'Neil

Set to start the tournament portion of the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League Thursday against the Phoenix Suns (6:30 PM EST), the 76ers delivered some impressive highlight sequences during the three games they played in the preliminary round of the event.

Here's a look back at a few that stood out to us:

Smith Sets Up Oliver

Coming down the court in transition against the Lakers in the 76ers’ second summer league game, Zhaire Smith got the opportunity to demonstrate his playmaking abilities. With Furkan Korkmaz trailing and Cameron Oliver running the floor, Smith left his feet as he gave a slight glance back at Korkmaz. When the defender shifted his weight in preparation of closing out to the sharp-shooting Korkmaz, Smith whipped a pass by his ear to Oliver, who threw down a powerful dunk.

Korkmaz Cans Impressive Three

Late in the fourth quarter of the Sixers’ first summer league game against the Boston Celtics, Jonah Bolden held the ball on the left wing. He ran into a dribble-handoff with Furkan Korkmaz, which forced a defensive switch. When Korkmaz got the ball, he immediately used a shot-fake in order to get his new defender off balance. Korkmaz then took a dribble to his left before crossing over into a stepback three.

Korkmaz Makes Most of Hands

With the outcome of Monday’s game against the Washington Wizards already determined, Furkan Korkmaz continued to play sound defense. He moved his feet and stayed in front of the ball, and eventually stuck his hand in and stole the ball. He then led the fastbreak back up the court, and when a defender came to meet him at half court, he swiftly dribbled the ball behind his back from right to left. He dribbled back to his right and then immediately flicked the ball to Chris McCullough for a layup.

Oliver Unleashes Ferocious Jam

After Zhaire Smith’s quick hands on defense against the Lakers caused a turnover, the ball fell to Jonah Bolden. Bolden looked ahead to Smith who had leaked out. Smith then pitched it ahead to Cameron Oliver, who electrified the crowd with an impressive windmill dunk.

And Another

Also against Los Angeles, Askia Booker collected a rebound and immediately took off down the court. Running with him was Cameron Oliver. When he got to the free-throw line, Booker released the ball with his left hand: a lob towards Oliver. Oliver once again brought the crowd to its feet as he threw down the dunk in rim-rocking fashion.