Strong Second Half Keeps Club Perfect at Home

Snapshot:

The 76ers' second-half comeback was furious. Most important, it was successful.

Down by as much as 17 points late in Wednesday's third quarter, the Sixers found an extra gear, and managed to overcome the visiting New York Knicks, 109-104.

The win moved the Sixers to 5-0 at The Center. They entered the day as one of only four teams in the NBA with perfect records at home.

Ben Simmons, who posted 18 points, a season-high 13 assists, seven rebounds, and connected on his first regular season 3-pointer in the first period, lit the spark for the dramatic turnaround, which was highlighted by a 23-5 Sixers' run. The 23-year old either scored or assisted on his club's final 10 points of the third frame, and was largely responsible for ramping up the defensive intensity when the Sixers' needed it most.

Fellow All-Star Joel Embiid also had a strong showing, finishing with a game-high 23 points, 12 boards, five dimes, and two blocked shots. He now has seven double-doubles on the season.

Mike Scott was another central figure in the Sixers' second-half resurgence. The veteran wingman scored all 12 of his points in Wednesday's second stanza, doing so on four 3-pointers.

None was bigger than his triple with 90 seconds remaining in regulation to increase the Sixers' margin, 99-95. Following a New York miss, Embiid sunk a three of his own, setting the Sixers up to complete their comeback.

After falling behind 77-60, the Sixers more than doubled the Knicks' total, 49-27, the rest of the way. The Sixers were plus-10 in the paint, plus-10 on fastbreak points, and committed a season-low 10 turnovers.

In the absence of starter Jason Richardson (hip flexor), back-up guard Trey Burke stepped up. He netted nine points, and along with Simmons was pivotal to the Sixers' second-half push.

@Sixers Social:

Put it in the books. This one was for real.

Up Next:

The 76ers start their second back-to-back of the season Friday in a nationally televised match-up against the San Antonio Spurs. Then, the next night, the Sixers will host Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat.