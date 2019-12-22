Spirited Effort Gets Team Back on Track

Snapshot:

It was a single sequence, one that lasted just a few seconds in a 48-minute NBA regular season game.

But it was also the kind of moment that stood out, especially on a night the 76ers were looking to reclaim both their mojo and recent winning ways.

After a straightaway 3-point heave from Josh Richardson in Saturday's second quarter came up short, Ben Simmons crashed the offensive glass with purpose.

He tried for a tip in, but the shot rattled off the weak side rim. Al Horford then took a crack at a putback of his own, but missed as well.

Simmons and Horford proceeded to trade four more tip attempts before Horford finally brought the ball down below the basket, and powered up through a pair of Washington Wizard defenders for an impressive, persistent score.

Again, it was just one of many baskets for the 76ers, yet the zeal and determination surrounding the score was hard to ignore, as it underscored the renewed spirit the club competed with throughout Saturday evening.

Having taken the floor on the heels of three losses in a row, the Sixers didn't flinch against the Washington Wizards. What they did do was get back to business, locking down on defense, spreading the wealth on offense, and making their shots.

Most notably, the Sixers checked off a bunch intangible ingredients necessary for victory. They set the tone early, tracked down loose balls, were active defensively, and finished strong.

Everything the Sixers did seemed to have a little "extra" to it, a theme that was reflected in the final score.

Josh Richardson and Joel Embiid each tallied a team-best 21 points. Embiid added 13 boards for his sixth straight double-double, and 20th overall this season.

The Sixers' other three starters reached double-figures as well, with Ben Simmons posting a double-double too (14 pts, 11 ast, 8 reb).

Throughout the game, the Wizards mixed up their defensive coverage, alternating between man-to-man and zone looks. The Sixers were up to the task, and attacked with methodical poise.

The result was the Sixers shooting 52.1% overall, and 14 for 33 from 3-point territory. The previous three contests, all losses, the team converted no better than 30.5% of its threes.

Trey Burke supplied the Sixers with productive punch off the bench. He netted 12 points (5-6 fg, 2-3 3fg, 5 reb, 2 ast), and was plus-12 in 15 minutes.

A milestone worth highlighting.

In registering his 1,500th assist tonight in his 189th career game, @BenSimmons25 is the fastest @sixers player in team history to reach the mark. Maurice Cheeks was the previous-fastest as he registered his 1,500th assist in his 236th game. h/t @EliasSports — Sixers Stats (@SixersStats) December 22, 2019

Up Next:

The 76ers will visit Detroit (11-18) to face the Pistons for the second time this season.