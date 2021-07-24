Sixers Youth Foundation Provides $50,000 Grant to Greater Philadelphia YMCA

Just weeks after The Aspen Institute released “State of Play Camden,” a comprehensive report assessing the landscape of sport activities for youth, the Sixers Youth Foundation has announced a $50,000 grant to the Greater Philadelphia YMCA. The grant will support the YMCA’s “Soccer for Success,” a free after-school program that helps kids establish healthy habits and develop critical life skills through caring coach-mentors and family engagement.

“We are excited to partner with the YMCA, an organization that has been a local leader in creating opportunities for youth to experience sports,” said Marjorie Harris, Chair of the Sixers Youth Foundation. “Using the data and recommendations found in “State of Play Camden,” it’s our hope that by building on the momentum of the Y’s Soccer for Success program, we can make soccer - one of the city’s most popular youth sports - more accessible to a broader group of children. We are excited to bring a passion for sports to our community and continue creating lasting opportunities for all in Camden.”

“Our SOCCER FOR SUCCESS program pulls together strategic partnerships between schools, policy makers, community stakeholders and now the Sixers Youth Foundation for which we could not be more grateful,” said Shaun Elliott, CEO of the Greater Philadelphia YMCA. “The program takes strengths and principles of the YMCA beyond our walls and goes directly into the communities we serve, and we’ve had great success in Camden.”

The $50,000 grant from the Sixers Youth Foundation will support the YMCA’s operational gap and provide necessary equipment, coach stipends, program management and more. The funds will help bring a quality level of sports to more than 900 Camden youth.