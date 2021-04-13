Sixers Youth Foundation, GIANT Company Team for "Fueling the Future" Campaign

The GIANT Company, Sixers Youth Foundation and Playworks announced today, the “Fueling the Future” Campaign, a month-long initiative created to address childhood hunger and food insecurity in the Philadelphia community through educational programming, a youth basketball clinic, child-focused virtual cooking classes and with weekly grocery drop-offs to local schools.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has magnified the existing issues of inequality and food insecurity in many of our local communities,” said Sixers Youth Foundation Chair Marjorie Harris. “We are extremely grateful to partner with The GIANT Company in providing nutritious food to Philadelphia’s youth who need it most.”

“No one, especially children, should have to wonder where their next meal is coming from,” said Jessica Groves, manager of social impact, The GIANT Company. “By teaming up with the 76ers and Playworks during the month of April, we’re able to raise additional awareness of an issue we’re passionate about 365 days a year, helping ensure kids across the region have access to nutritious and delicious food, and can focus on being kids.”

"Playworks is thrilled to be partnering with the Sixers Youth Foundation and The GIANT Company to support four of our Playworks school communities across Philadelphia this April. This partnership supports the whole-child and their overall health through play and food access. As students and educators transition to in-person learning, our work supporting play in schools is more important than ever. We believe play is a natural, safe way for kids to build relationships, practice empathy, and stay physically active."

The schools below have been identified by Playworks and will receive groceries beginning on Tuesday, April 13. 76ers mascot Franklin and Squad 76 members will be on-site at each location to help surprise and distribute groceries to 200 students and their families. In addition to groceries, each participating student will receive a co-branded lunchbox, t-shirt and information on free virtual child-focused cooking classes conducted by The GIANT Company nutritionists.

April 13 – Spring Garden School

April 15 – Juniata Park Academy

April 20 – Phillip H. Sheridan School

April 27 – Lewis Elkin School

The campaign will conclude with a basketball clinic on Tuesday, April 27. The clinic will be led by Jr. 76ers coaches and feature educational programming courtesy of Playworks that focuses on healthy eating and behaviors. The celebratory event will feature surprise appearances by Squad 76 members and Franklin, plus giveaways and more.