Simmons Thanks Fans, Announces Plans to Play for Team Australia

A day after his exit interview and end-of-season press conference, Ben Simmons took to Twitter to send a heartfelt message to fans. He expressed his appreciation for their support throughout the year, and pledged to get "back in the lab" real soon.

If you play the video all the way through to the 0:20 mark, you'll notice Simmons drops some major news. After much anticipation, the 22-year old Melbourne native has decided to suit up for the Australian Men's National Team in a series of events this summer and fall.

The Boomers, which Brett Brown coached in the 2012 Summer Olympics, will play a pair of tuneups in Perth against Canada on August 16th and 17th, before hosting two more exhibitions in Simmons' hometown against the United States on August 22nd and 24th.

A week later, Simmons and Team Australia will begin opening round competition of the 2019 FIBA World Cup. The 32-nation tournament will be held throughout China, and its results will affect seeding for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

The United States has won the last two World Cups, in 2010 and 2014.

Simmons previously played for the Australians in 2013, during the FIBA Oceania Cup. He also participated in the 2012 FIBA Under-17 World Cup.