Simmons Named 2020 All-Star Reserve

Ben Simmons has achieved a major milestone in each of his first three NBA seasons. From Rookie of the Year in 2018, to first-time All-Star in 2019, and now, in 2020, back-to-back All-Star.

Simmons' latest All-Star nod - again as a reserve - comes less than two weeks after his Eastern Conference Player of the Week selection. Over his past 10 games, he's averaged 21.1 points, 8.8 rebounds, 7.6 assists, and 2.2 steals per game.

Just this past Saturday against the Lakers, Simmons delivered one of his finest games, finishing with 28 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists, and four steals. He shot 12-of-15 from the floor.

On Jan. 20 in Brooklyn, he had arguably the best performance of his young career, posting 34 points, 12 rebounds, 12 assists, two blocks, and five steals, on 12-of-14 shooting.

It was his first career 30-point triple-double.

“Ben Simmons was ridiculously dominant,” Brett Brown said in Brooklyn. “He played some four, I played him at five, he had the ball, he was multi-skilled, used all over the place. He was incredible… He just wasn’t going to let the team lose.”

Fellow All-Star Al Horford has also given props to his young teammate.

“Ben’s energy honestly, is contagious,” Horford said. “The level he was playing, that all-NBA type, taking over the game, I think it really rubbed off on all of us.”

Simmons now has four triple-doubles this season, the fifth-most such games in the league. He’s recorded 26 triple-doubles in his career.

Simmons has scored in double-digits in each of his last 22 outings.

Over the course of his third season, Simmons is averaging 16.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 8.4 assists (career-high).

The Melbourne, Australia native has made his mark as one of the NBA’s elite defenders, averaging a league-high 2.2 steals per game. He also leads the league in total steals this season (100).

Simmons also leads the league in loose balls recovered per game (1.8) and total loose balls recovered (82), is third in the league in total deflections (174), and fourth in the league in deflections per game (3.8).

Among many eye-catching performances, Simmons shared a career-high 17 assists on Dec. 23 in Detroit, to go along with 16 points, and 13 rebounds.

He’s recorded 26 double-doubles this season, the ninth-most in the league.

Even without a starting nod, Simmons ranked highly among Eastern Conference guards in All-Star voting, finishing in third place in media voting and fourth place in player voting.

At just 23 and still improving, Simmons’ potential seems endless. On the horizon: Chicago.