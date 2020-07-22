Simmons’ Defense Continues to Shine

In Ben Simmons’ third NBA season, he’s cemented his status as one of the league’s top defenders.

The numbers speak for themselves:

Simmons leads the NBA in steals per game (2.1) and total steals (115).

He’s second in the league in loose balls recovered per game (1.7), and third in total loose balls recovered (93).

The two-time All-Star is second in the league in total deflections (216), and third in the NBA in deflections per game (4.0).

Simmons is third in the league in steal percentage - coming up with a steal in 2.9% of opponent’s possessions.

Upon Simmons’ arrival in Orlando, his defensive skills haven’t missed a beat.

“I’ve been blown away at how good Ben Simmons has been defensively,” Brett Brown said Tuesday. “Soon, they’re going to talk about all-league defensive players.”

How would Brown describe the recently-minted 24-year old?

“He’s a 6-foot-10, cat-like, disruptive, thief.”

On the other end of the floor, Simmons is also the only Eastern Conference players to average at least 16.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 8.0 assists.

He led the Eastern Conference with six triple-doubles this season, and was fifth in the league in assists per game (8.2).

Here’s a look at some of his best performances this season:

Remember the name Ben Simmons. 15 PTS | 13 AST | 4 STL@BenSimmons25 | #PhilaUnite pic.twitter.com/NkrqS9n3e5 — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) December 1, 2019