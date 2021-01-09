Shorthanded 76ers Show Fight

The severely shorthanded 76ers (7-3) showed valiant fight against the Denver Nuggets (4-5) Saturday at The Center, getting a big lift from a big draft pick in a 115-103 loss.

Stepping into the starting lineup for the first time in his young career, Tyrese Maxey was electric, finishing with a career-high 39 points (also a game-high), seven rebounds, six assists, and two steals.

“He was great - we needed him to be,” Doc Rivers said of Maxey postgame. “He’s just a great kid too.”

With his shining performance, Maxey became the first Sixer since Allen Iverson to score at least 39 points in his rookie season.

With a majority of the Sixers' roster sidelined due to injury or COVID-19 protocols, Danny Green, Dwight Howard, Isaiah Joe, Dakota Mathias, Paul Reed, and Tony Bradley rounded out the Sixers’ rotation.

Green, Howard, Joe, and Mathias completed the starting lineup.

Key Contributors (all seven sixers):

Tyrese Maxey

Maxey, who played in 45 of the game’s 48 minutes, converted on 18 of his 33 attempts from the field, including a trio of three-pointers.



More from Rivers on Maxey:



“I didn’t know he could score 39 points in an NBA game. He’s going to be a terrific player, he’s going to keep getting better, he’s going to keep getting smarter.”

Isaiah Joe

In Joe’s first NBA start, he also finished with a career-high, tallying 13 points, four rebounds, two assists, and a steal in his team-high 45 minutes of play.



Rivers gave Joe props:



“I think he’s going to be a terrific player.”

Dwight Howard

Howard notched an 11-point, 11-rebound double-double (four offensive rebounds), shooting 4-for-6 from the field (including a made 3-pointer), along with a pair of assists.

Tony Bradley

Bradley grabbed a career and game-high 15 boards, including five on the offensive glass, along with a season-high 11 points.

Danny Green

Green brought a balanced effort to his 36 minutes of play, recording 11 points, three rebounds, five assists, two steals, and a block.

Paul Reed

Playing his first significant NBA minutes, Reed tallied six points, seven rebounds, two assists, a steal, and a block.

Dakota Mathias

Fellow two-way player Mathias notched his first NBA start, finishing with 12 points, five assists, a steal and a block.

Quote to Note:

Postgame, Rivers credited his young players for their energy and passion:

“When you’re young, Tyrese, Isaiah, Dakota, and Paul Reed - they couldn’t be more excited. The younger players push the older players sometimes because of their energy. I think tonight was one of those nights.”

@Sixers Social:

Love to see the rookie connection.

Up Next:

The Sixers are scheduled to face the Hawks (4-4) in Atlanta Monday night.

The Hawks got off to a hot start, winning their first three straight, but have lost their most recent three outings (as of Saturday afternoon).

Trae Young leads the young Hawks in scoring (25.9 ppg) and sharing (8.4 apg), while Clint Capela leads Atlanta on the boards (13.2 rpg).