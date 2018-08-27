At Shore Tour, Excitement for Season Builds

Like Springer’s Ice Cream and the Ocean Drive Wawa, visits from the 76ers have become a staple part of the 7 Mile Island summer scene.

For decades, the team has thrown a late-August bash at the popular shore point, and this year was no different.

On Saturday, Hall of Famer Julius Erving, the beloved World B. Free, former big man Marc Jackson, and players Jonah Bolden and Landry Shamet made their way to the 82nd Street Recreation Center in Stone Harbor for the culminating stop of the Sixers Summer Shore Tour, presented by Dunkin’ Donuts.

Franklin and members of Sixers ENT were also on hand, helping stoke excitement for the club’s anticipated upcoming season.

Hundreds of fans showed up, many of which were of the younger variety.

Throughout the comfortable afternoon, time was passed on moon bounces, at dunk tanks, and autograph tables.

There was a ‘When Was Your Moment?’ life-size message board fans could sign as well...

...plus a Kids Combine station, where children could compare their scores in drills to those of actual 76ers players.

“It’s just kind of special,” Erving said of Saturday’s festivities. “Not everybody could pull this off, and the Sixers management understands that it’s all year-round. It’s not just from October to May. It’s all year round, you want to be in people’s minds and hearts all year, and you want them to be in your heart.”

Earlier in the week, the five-town Shore Tour passed through Ocean City, Cape May, Wildwood, and Avalon.

Shamet, a 21-year old Kansas City, MO native, joined the caravan Saturday, and was impressed by the experience.

“It’s great,” said the combo guard. “This is a nice area, beautiful little town, and really good turnout. I didn’t know what exactly I was expecting, but this was a really good turnout, with a lot of fans, a lot of support.”

Chosen 26th this past June out of Wichita State, Shamet sustained a right ankle sprain 12 minutes into summer league action. He’s feeling better, and, along with Bolden (another incoming rookie), has been part of a group of players who recently started trickling into the Sixers’ training complex in Camden, NJ.

Bolden, the 26th pick in 2017, already has had the chance to work out with his All-Star teammate, Joel Embiid.

“It was fun for me getting a little taste of what’s to come,” said Bolden, who spent last season in Israel.

And for supporters of the Sixers who turned out for last week’s Shore Tour events, they too were able to whet their appetite for what figures to be a compelling 2018-2019 campaign.

In less than a month, the Sixers, anchored by a promising nucleus, will once again assemble for training camp, aiming to pick up right where they left off in the spring, when they reached the second round of the playoffs.

The most decorated attendee at Saturday’s Shore Tour outing seems to think the Sixers and their fanbase alike will reap the rewards of a patient rebuild.

“I think everybody’s going to be happy at the end of the day,” said Erving.

Just as it was Saturday, following a basketball-filled day down the Shore.

Photos taken by Alex Subers.