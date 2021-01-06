Seeking a Perfect Homestand

The 76ers (6-1) are on a roll.

They’ll look to keep a good thing going Wednesday, closing a three-game homestand against the Washington Wizards (2-5) at The Center.

It’s been an accolade-packed week for the Sixers, which, as of Tuesday, boasted the best record and top defense (99.4 defrtg) in the league.

On Monday, prior to the Sixers closing out a series sweep over the Charlotte Hornets, Tobias Harris was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week.

“It’s an amazing honor... You don’t get that type of honor without going 3-0, in my opinion,” Harris said. “[It’s] a tribute to the way that we’ve been playing as a team.”

Harris has scored 20-plus points in each of his last four outings, headlined by a 26-point, 11-rebound double-double against the Raptors on Dec. 29, and an eye-popping stat line against the Hornets on Jan. 2: 24 points, nine rebounds, six assists, four steals, and three blocks.

“It’s great for him, and great for the team,” Doc Rivers said of Harris’ honor. “He really puts in the work. An individual honor is usually due to team execution, and that’s what makes me feel good about it.”

This season thus far, Harris has converted 52.0% of his field goals, 47.2% of his attempts from deep, and 92.3% of his foul shots (all career-highs).

On top of it all, Harris continues to be a leader and role model for his young teammates.

“[Tobias is] the serious one,” Rivers said. “You need some of those on your team. He just works so hard on his game. The professionalism - it keeps growing.”

And the young guys are watching.

“He’s a player-coach,” Tyrese Maxey said Monday. “He’s the player that’s the coach on the floor. We really appreciate him, and everything that he’s doing.”

Matisse Thybulle says Harris has been deeply committed to growth on both ends of the floor:

“He’s playing with a high level of aggression, shooting the ball great. A lot of confidence is there with him, and it shows. Defensively, since I’ve known him, he’s been trying to grow… I think we’re now seeing it on the court.”

With a challenging slate of opponents waiting just around the corner, the rolling Sixers will seek their fifth straight victory Tuesday, and second over the Wizards this season.

Tuesday’s contest tips at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

Led by new All-Star backcourt duo Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook, the Wizards dropped their first five contests of the 2020-21 season, before grabbing a pair of wins over the Timberwolves and Nets.

Beal has led the team in scoring in all seven outings thus far, averaging 30.6 points per game, the third-highest figure in the league.

The two teams faced off in the season opener, as the Sixers notched a 113-107 victory, led by Joel Embiid’s 29-point, 14-rebound double-double.

Follow Along:

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic