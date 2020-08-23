Season Ends With Game 4 Loss

When the NBA went on hiatus on March 11, no one knew if we’d get a conclusion to the 2019-20 season. But a few months later, under unprecedented circumstances, basketball - and the 76ers - returned.

Ultimately, the ending wasn't what the 76ers hoped for, as the team was eliminated from the postseason with a 110-106 loss to the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

In a matchup that featured 11 lead changes and eight ties, a pivotal third quarter was the turning point. The Celtics won the period, 32-19, and never looked back.

The Sixers, which led 58-47 at the half, shot 42.7% (35-82) from the field and 26.5% (9-34) from long range.

Joel Embiid finished with a 30-point, 10-rebound double-double, marking his third consecutive game with 30-plus points, and scored at least 26 in each game in the series. He attempted 18 free throws, and hit eight of his 18 shots from the field.

Despite suffering a scary injury (eye laceration) at the end of the third quarter, Tobias Harris finished with 20 points. Boston went on an 11-0 run after he was escorted to the locker room.

Embiid led the team in scoring (30.0 ppg) and rebounding (13.0 rpg) in the series, while Harris led the Sixers in assists (4.7 apg).

“It’s hard to lose,” Embiid said postgame. “It was not a lucky year. We had a lot of injuries, and then during the playoffs, we missed a big piece in Ben. It was a weird season.”

Shake Milton concluded his first playoff series with double-figure performances in every game. He scored 14 points Sunday and grabbed four rebounds, shooting 5-for-11 from the field.

After being thrust into the starting lineup in the spring, Milton maintained his strong play, ultimately averaging 14.7 points per game in the postseason series.

“My confidence is growing each game,” Milton said postgame. “I’m going into the offseason excited to do work.”

Josh Richardson scored 14 points, including a pair of 3-pointers, and made nine trips to the foul stripe (8-9 FT), all in the first quarter. He notched at least 14 points in all four games of the series.

Richardson concludes the postseason as the team’s second-highest scorer, averaging 17.7 points per game in the series.

Alec Burks led the Sixer bench once again, finishing with 13 points, three rebounds, an assist, and a steal.

Entering uncharted territory once again - as an official timetable for the NBA offseason has yet to be set - the Sixers will return home from Orlando eager to improve and grow ahead of the 2020-21 season.