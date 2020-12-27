Rivers Reaches Milestone as Team Wins Road Opener
The 76ers’ (2-0) first road victory of the 2020-21 season is in the books.
Visiting the New York Knicks (0-2) at Madison Square Garden, the Sixers saw strong performances across the board en route to their 109-89 victory.
It was Rivers’ first road win with the Sixers - and also a history-making evening.
Rivers achieved his 945th career victory, making him the tenth-winningest NBA coach (regular season wins) in league history, passing Bill Fitch.
Key Contributors:
Joel Embiid
Embiid had his second dominant outing in as many games, finishing with 29 points (10-20 FG), five rebounds, two assists, and two blocks. He scored 20 points in the first half alone.
“I’m definitely more comfortable, even when it comes from passing out of double-teams. If you want to double, I dare you.”
Seth Curry
Curry was nearly perfect from long range, hitting three of his four 3-point attempts, finishing with 17 points,
Ben Simmons
Simmons turned heads on both ends of the floor once again, finishing with 15 points, nine rebounds, six assists, two blocks, and a steal.
Rivers offered Simmons props postgame:
“He’s got so many skills. I thought defensively, he was terrific. He used his size, he used his length. His instincts are unbelievable. I thought he was terrific tonight.”
Tobias Harris
Harris found a rhythm, shooting 50.0% from the floor (7-14 FG) for 17 points, along with five rebounds, two assists, and two blocks. Harris was a game-high +32 in his 30 minutes.
Dwight Howard
Howard proved a formidable backup big once again, tallying nine points and six rebounds, along with a steal and a block, in his 15 minutes of play.
Quote to Note:
Simmons credited his Rivers after the milestone:
“He believes in us. He believes in everybody’s ability.”
Up Next:
The Sixers travel to Cleveland for the second half of their first back-to-back of the season, meeting the Cavaliers Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET.
The Cavaliers are also facing the latter end of a back-to-back, after visiting the Pistons Saturday night and going to double overtime, ultimately picking up a 128-119 victory.