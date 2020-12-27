Rivers Reaches Milestone as Team Wins Road Opener

The 76ers’ (2-0) first road victory of the 2020-21 season is in the books.

Visiting the New York Knicks (0-2) at Madison Square Garden, the Sixers saw strong performances across the board en route to their 109-89 victory.

It was Rivers’ first road win with the Sixers - and also a history-making evening.

Rivers achieved his 945th career victory, making him the tenth-winningest NBA coach (regular season wins) in league history, passing Bill Fitch.

Key Contributors:

Joel Embiid

Embiid had his second dominant outing in as many games, finishing with 29 points (10-20 FG), five rebounds, two assists, and two blocks. He scored 20 points in the first half alone.



“I’m definitely more comfortable, even when it comes from passing out of double-teams. If you want to double, I dare you.”

Seth Curry

Curry was nearly perfect from long range, hitting three of his four 3-point attempts, finishing with 17 points,

Ben Simmons

Simmons turned heads on both ends of the floor once again, finishing with 15 points, nine rebounds, six assists, two blocks, and a steal.



Rivers offered Simmons props postgame:



“He’s got so many skills. I thought defensively, he was terrific. He used his size, he used his length. His instincts are unbelievable. I thought he was terrific tonight.”

Tobias Harris

Harris found a rhythm, shooting 50.0% from the floor (7-14 FG) for 17 points, along with five rebounds, two assists, and two blocks. Harris was a game-high +32 in his 30 minutes.

Dwight Howard

Howard proved a formidable backup big once again, tallying nine points and six rebounds, along with a steal and a block, in his 15 minutes of play.

Quote to Note:

Simmons credited his Rivers after the milestone:

“He believes in us. He believes in everybody’s ability.”

@Sixers Social:

Winning, with personality.

Up Next:

The Sixers travel to Cleveland for the second half of their first back-to-back of the season, meeting the Cavaliers Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The Cavaliers are also facing the latter end of a back-to-back, after visiting the Pistons Saturday night and going to double overtime, ultimately picking up a 128-119 victory.