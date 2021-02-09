Reserves Seek Growth on the Road

When the 76ers’ (17-7) starting five is healthy and plays together, the team is a perfect 13-0.

“We’re a starting five, but each guy needs the next guy,” Tobias Harris said last week. “That’s the beauty of our starting five.”

As the Sixers hit the road for a four-game trip through the Western Conference, the second unit is building an identity of its own too.

“That’s our next step, our second unit - they’re making strides,” Doc Rivers said at the Sixers’ Monday practice in Sacramento. “They’re not where I want them to be yet, but you can clearly see it coming. This trip will tell us a lot.”

Stop no. 1 on the trip comes Tuesday, when the Sixers face the Kings (12-11) for the first time this season.

Furkan Korkmaz agrees with his head coach’s assessment.

“I think as a second unit, we have a lot of potential. I cannot say we are playing perfect right now, with the second unit, because I feel like we can do more. We can give more to this team.”

The second unit had a strong showing in the Sixers’ 124-108 win over the Brooklyn Nets (14-11) Saturday, as Shake Milton led the bench with 15 points, four rebounds, and three assists. Korkmaz poured in 13 points (three 3-pointers).

Matisse Thybulle added three steals and two blocks in 22 minutes. It was the third time in his last five games he posted at least three steals and two blocks

Thybulle leads the league in both steals per 36 minutes (3.2) and deflections per 36 minutes (6.4). Notably, Ben Simmons also leads the league in deflections per game (4.0).

“[Matisse is] like having a great relief pitcher to come in the game,” Rivers said Monday. “Ben gets tired, you throw Matisse in, you’ve got another one. You always feel like you have an elite defender on the floor for 48 minutes. That makes your team, defensively, pretty good.”

Korkmaz says he and Thybulle are learning from each other’s games.

“[Matisse] is special, definitely, defensively,” Korkmaz said. “He can do everything on the court. I am also learning from him - maybe he’s been in the league less than me, but I’m learning from him, defensively. He’s really a good friend of mine too. I’m happy for him.”

Dwight Howard, the veteran presence among the reserves, is proud of the group’s growth thus far.

“We just try to go out, and give as much energy as possible, so that the first unit can take a break as much as possible, and just keep the level of energy high. I like where our energy is headed, I like where our mindset is headed.”

Tuesday’s matchup tips at 10:00 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

The Kings have won four straight heading into Tuesday’s matchup, most recently topping the Clippers, 113-110, Sunday in LA.

De’Aaron Fox leads the Kings in scoring, averaging 23.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game. Sunday in LA, Fox scored a game-high 36 points, plus four rebounds and seven assists. Buddy Hield added 22 points and nine boards.

