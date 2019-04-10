Regular Season Wraps Up at Home

To wrap up the regular season, the 76ers (50-31) will play one last home game Wednesday at The Center, as the Chicago Bulls (22-59) come to town.

If it feels like just yesterday that the squad topped Chicago, you’re not too far off -- the teams are meeting for the second time in five days.

On Saturday in the Windy City, the shorthanded Sixers delivered a 116-96 victory over the Bulls, which were also down several players. JJ Redick led the Sixers with 23 points, and grabbed five boards.

Entering the final game of the regular season, the Sixers remain one of the league's best home, with a 30-10 record in South Philadelphia entering Wednesday’s game.

Add a league-high attendance record -- the Sixers average 20,447 fans per game -- and the Sixers have created an exceptional home court environment.

“Philadelphia fans are ridiculously passionate about their teams,” Brett Brown said last week. “When we go into The Center, you feel the atmosphere. You certainly hear it, but you feel it. There’s a vibe in the building that’s inspirational. As a coach, I certainly feel it. I can only imagine what the players feel.”

“We have great fans. Every moment I spend in Philly, it’s amazing,” Boban Marjanovic said recently. “The city respects us, respects sports, respects hard work.”

On the second night of a back-to-back Wednesday, the Sixers will turn to their bench unit, as all five starters have been ruled out, along with Jonah Bolden (left knee soreness) and James Ennis III (right quad contusion). Mike Scott (lower back tightness) is questionable.

Greg Monroe, the newest Sixer, is expected to make his home debut against the Bulls, after scoring a team-high 18 points Tuesday in Miami.

As the regular season comes to a close, the Sixers remain the only team in the league to rank among the top five in points (115.1 ppg), rebounds (47.8 rpg), and assists (26.9 apg).

The playoffs begin this weekend, as the Sixers will hold home court advantage and square off with either the Brooklyn Nets or Orlando Magic in the first round.

Opponent Outlook:

The Bulls have struggled to remain healthy down the stretch, with Zach LaVine (thigh), Kris Dunn (back), Otto Porter Jr. (shoulder), Lauri Markkanen (fatigue) all out. Former Sixer JaKarr Sampson has risen to the occasion in his four games as a Bull, scoring in double digits in each contest, including a 30-point performance Saturday against the Sixers.

Follow Along:

• Audio: 97.5 FM The Fanatic / Sixers Radio Network

• Video: NBC Sports Philadelphia / NBC Sports MyTeams app