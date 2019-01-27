Reflections From the Road | The Altitude, It's Real

Over the course of the 76ers’ four-game, nine-day Western Conference road trip, we’ll be compiling a collection of short stories involving members of the team, and its traveling party.

• Part I: Hard to Leave Home

THE ALTITUDE, IT’S REAL

You’re covering the visiting team at a sporting event in Denver.

Of course you’ve got to talk about altitude!

The question is truly timeless:

Is altitude for real?, we media types tend to ask athletes when we’re in the Mile High City.

Hey, one way or another, it’s a story, cliched as it may be, that - in the 76ers’ case - comes around once a season.

But seriously, Is altitude for real?

Depends on who you ask.

Poll a few of the Sixers, and the answers vary. The morning of the Sixers’ January 26th match-up with the Nuggets, Brett Brown wondered if too much is made about it. Corey Brewer, who played in Denver for two seasons, thinks a lot of people have to adjust to elevation - just not him. Later in the evening, Ben Simmons noted it was a factor.

One member of the Sixers family, however, has an unequivocal take on the matter.

“Altitude is for real!”

Alaa Abdelnaby is in his fourth season as the Sixers’ television analyst for NBC Sports Philadelphia. Before embarking on a 10-year professional basketball career, he played at Duke from 1986 to 1990. His senior year, the Blue Devils reached the Final Four, which happened to be held at Denver’s old McNichols Sports Arena.

In the National Semifinal against Arkansas, Duke won, with Alaa going for 20 points and 5 rebounds. Two days later, in the Championship Game, the Blue Devils fell to a stacked UNLV squad, 103-73. Alaa finished with 14 points and 7 boards.

Nearly three decades later, he remembers all too well the particular set of circumstances that surrounded that night, and revisited them in good-spirited fashion when the Sixers were in Denver.

“I can tell you for the Final Four, you’re in a city for about a week, and three or four days into being here in Denver I was fine. Seemed normal, didn’t feel anything. It wasn’t until the Monday night of the Championship Game where I started panicking a little bit because you don’t have any legs anymore. It’s not even a breathing thing. It’s more you’re completely sapped of your energy kind of thing. I think it’s cumulative. The longer you spend time here, the more you’re here to suffer! At least that’s how I found it to be. So I’m really grateful we’re here for less than 24 hours.”

To be clear, Alaa wasn’t trying to make excuses. He can joke about the experience now. But make no mistake - his first bout with altitude stuck with him for a while.

“It scarred me! I’ll tell you it’s a mental thing. I’m fine now, but when I played in the NBA a couple years after Duke and came here, I had to have a humidifier put in my hotel room before I got in. I used to have it all set up. So yeah, it kind of got to me a little bit. I was scarred, it worried me for sure.”

What about now, when he calls games, an activity that involves a different type of physical demand? Is altitude still a thing?

Alaa laughed.