Redick Reflects on Five-Figure Milestone

On the 7,509th shot of his 13-year career, JJ Redick hit 10,000 points on the nose.

Not normally one to expound on personal achievements, the sharpshooter did seem to take at least a modest sense of pride in his latest achievement, which came in Wednesday's 131-109 victory over the New York Knicks.

“A couple thoughts,” Redick began. “Number one, I feel like if you do something long enough, the milestones just sort of come. It doesn’t really equal greatness or anything like that. You just kind of luck into it, I guess. But the other part of that is, if you had told me 10 years ago as a third-year guy struggling to get into the rotation that I would score 10,000 points, I would be like, ‘You’re crazy.’”

Following a timeout break shortly after Redick reached the five-figure plateau, public address man Matt Cord announced Redick’s accomplishment over the PA system at The Center. Redick’s teammates, along with the sellout crowd of 20,424, gave him a nice salute.

Brett Brown applauded from the Sixers’ sideline.

“JJ Redick, since he has been here, where do you begin?,” said Brown, who played a vital role in recruiting Redick in free agency two summers ago. “All over the place, he’s an example, in my eyes, of what a professional really is. He’s class, he’s all class. To see him get rewarded as a Philadelphia 76er with 10,000 NBA points, that’s a big number. That’s hard to do. I’m just so proud of him, and I’m especially grateful to have him in our program showing the way to a lot of young guys.”

“It’s a cool thing for me,” Redick admitted. “I’m a little self-deprecating, but it’s a cool thing for me. I didn’t realize that I was that close, so it’s cool.”