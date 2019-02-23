In Re-Match With Portland, Team Seeks Homestand Sweep

Scene Setter:

In a Saturday matinee, the 76ers (38-21) will seek their third consecutive victory, facing the Portland Trail Blazers (35-23) at The Center.

Since the additions of Tobias Harris, Boban Marjanovic, Mike Scott, Jonathon Simmons, and James Ennis III prior to the trade deadline, the Sixers are 4-1, including Thursday’s 106-102 comeback victory over the Miami Heat (26-31).

Marjanovic delivered a huge performance for the Sixers, registering 19 points and 12 rebounds.

"I'm excited because I can play backup center to one of the best players in the league," Marjanovic said at Friday’s practice.

Harris also shone Thursday, leading the contest with 23 points and grabbing 11 boards.

Facing the Blazers Saturday offers the Sixers a chance to even the season series after falling 129-95 Dec. 30 in Portland. C.J. McCollum scored 35 points.

“I think they’re a highly gifted offensive team,” Brett Brown said of the Blazers. “[McCollum and Damian Lillard] are completely dynamic.”

The rematch is timely, as the Sixers have performed well of late. Over the last five games, the Sixers have seen at least five players finish in double-digits.

“We’re still learning,” Brown said of his new team. “I think it’s our fifth game with this group and it was my determination to come back in this final third and try to figure some stuff out so that we’re where we want to be in April.”

Following Saturday’s contest, the team will head out on a two-game Southern swing, facing the New Orleans Pelicans (26-34) and Oklahoma City Thunder (38-20 as of Friday).

Opponent Outlook:

The Trail Blazers will also seek their third straight win Saturday, after beating the Golden State Warriors prior to the All-Star break and the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday. In Thursday’s 113-99 victory, center Jusuf Nurkic tied his season-high 27 points. Point guard Damian Lillard leads his team in scoring (26.1 ppg), assists (6.4 apg), and steals (1.2 spg). The team acquired Enes Kanter on Feb. 13 after Kanter was waived by the New York Knicks.

Follow Along:

• Audio: 97.5 FM The Fanatic / Sixers Radio Network

• Video: NBC Sports Philadelphia / NBC Sports MyTeams app