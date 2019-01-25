Quotebook | Spurning the Spurs

A late 10-0 run pushed the 76ers (32-17) over the edge Wednesday at The Center in their 122-120 win against the San Antonio Spurs (27-22).

More than a few Sixers came up big.

Ben Simmons had a triple-double (21 pts, 10 reb, 15 ast), Joel Embiid scored 33 points and grabbed 19 boards, JJ Redick and Landry Shamet each had four-point plays in the fourth quarter, and Wilson Chandler blocked a DeMar DeRozan layup that could’ve changed the outcome of the game.

The Sixers are now 21-5 at home, and 9-3 in the month of January -- tied for the best record in the league in 2019.

As the dust settled, here’s what was said:

When Marco Belinelli hit a 3-pointer to put the Spurs up 120-112 with 2:48 remaining, the Sixers’ night could have been over. Instead, Belinelli’s shot would be the Spurs’ final scoring play. Brett Brown described what changed in the final minutes:

“Defense. They didn’t score a point from that point on, they didn’t score a point. I think when you go back at it, Ben [Simmons] had a steal for a dunk, [Landry] Shamet hits the corner three, we run a play that we sort of save for the end with JJ [Redick] and it ends up getting a three and fouled. It all sort of stemmed from our defense.”

With solid contributions on a nightly basis, Wilson Chandler (6 pts, 2 reb, 2 stl, 1 blk) has been a quiet but steady force this season. Brown was sure to give Chandler his props Wednesday:

“I thought Wilson was maybe the main reason we won the game. When you look at it, we scored the last 10 points in regulation at the end of the game, and I think when you really zoom in and you look at the plays that Wilson was making, we were comfortable having him on [DeMar] DeRozan. I thought he did a good job on a bunch of different people, but in general, when you go back and you see Wilson Chandler play, defensively he was great on a bunch of people and I trusted the physicality that he brought to the table.”

After recording his eighth triple-double of the season, Simmons said his team - which has now won five of its last six - is only getting better:

“I think guys are just getting more confident in their ability. We’re all trusting each other for each one of us to do our job the right way. I think we’re just stepping up and learning. Everyone’s really getting better.”

Brown worked under Spurs’ Head Coach Gregg Popovich in San Antonio from 2002-2013. Postgame, Popovich gave credit to his friend’s team:

“You know, yeah, [Embiid and LaMarcus Aldridge] went after each other pretty good. It was a well-fought game. Both teams competed really well. They were a little more poised down the stretch than we were.”

Speaking of poise, Landry Shamet has performed like anything but a rookie in recent weeks. Wednesday night, the 26th overall pick in the 2018 draft delivered 14 points, two assists, and three steals off the bench. Ever-modest, Shamet described his mindset postgame:

“It feels good, obviously, anytime you can contribute. I just try to stay ready, listen to coaches and be ready to do my job whatever that may be, which can change from night to night. So, I just try to always have the same mindset, same approach to every game.”

Shamet (11.1 ppg over his last 10 games) is often found working out alongside fellow sharp-shooter and veteran JJ Redick in practice. Redick (19 pts, 3 reb, 3 ast) described the significance of Shamet’s recent performances: