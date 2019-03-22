Quotebook | Seizing a Sweet Victory Over Cs

With March Madness underway, the timing of the 76ers’ (47-25) triumph over the Boston Celtics (43-29) is something certainly worth talking about.

Joel Embiid scored 37 points including 20 free throws, and Jimmy Butler iced the game in a moment that was immortalized overnight.

Here’s what was said postgame...

After falling to Boston in their first three meetings this season, the Sixers overcame their divisional rival, 118-115, behind double-figure performances from all five starters. Ben Simmons (13 pts, 8 reb, 7 ast) discussed the immediate impact of the win:

“I think it just gives us more confidence. We know that we can beat anybody in the league. It’s just a matter of doing it and having it on the paper and having that confidence going into playoffs. Confidence is key.”

Embiid racked up 37 points, 22 rebounds, and four assists in the win, playing a dominant role in overcoming a 15-point deficit. Brett Brown talked about the big man’s even bigger game:

“I mean where do you begin? Look at his rebounds, look at his free-throw attempts and then look at the free-throws made, for a 7’2 center, anybody, that is an impressive stat. I think the responsibility and sort of the weight given his history with this organization, certainly he’s aware of, I think he embraces it and tonight he showed in many ways just how much it means to him and I respect his tenacity.”

Flexing his late-game muscle once again, Jimmy Butler (22 pts, 4 reb, 2 ast) hit two 3-pointers to tie the game late in the fourth frame, plus the now-iconic 2-point jumper to put the contest away. Embiid praised his teammate’s performance:

“I told [Butler] that I needed him tonight, that I needed this win, and he told me to get him to the fourth and he was going to take over. That’s all I tried to do and obviously in the fourth, he’s our best closer. [We’ve] Got to put the ball in his hands in the fourth and I’m going to do my thing whenever I have the ball, but that was my job tonight and he showed up and in the fourth. He was fantastic.”

Although Butler wasn’t part of last season’s playoff series against Boston, he understood the greater significance this contest held:

“I haven’t beat these guys yet since I’ve been here. Jo [Embiid] was so excited to be able to compete against these guys and I know how much this game meant to him. But like I said, in order to consider yourself a really good team you have to beat those really good teams. They’re one of them. I’ve got a really good feeling we’ll probably see those guys sometime down the road.”

While Embiid played the leading role throughout the contest, Butler and Tobias Harris (21 pts, 8 reb, 3 ast) rose to the occasion when the team needed them down the stretch. Brown complimented the duo:

“I mean [Butler] was a man tonight, he was an adult, he had swagger. He had just sort of this belief that he was going to find a way to score or get other people involved and you could feel it, I could see it, and we put him in environments and he delivered and toward the end Tobias [Harris] and Jimmy, a lot of pick-and-rolls, and for different reasons, and they responded well. I thought those two guys connected well when it mattered most.”

The Sixers will seek their seventh consecutive victory Saturday in Atlanta.