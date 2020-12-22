Quotebook | Regular Season on Deck

With the regular season opener just around the corner, the 76ers are taking advantage of the final days of preseason practices.

Following a pair of preseason wins, the group has plenty to build on.

Here’s some of what’s been said…

Reflecting on the first few weeks as a team, Doc Rivers believes this team has all the tools it needs to grow into something special:

“I like our versatility. A lot of shooting on the floor, a lot of guys who can put the ball on the floor, a lot of length defensively. So we have a lot of good parts.”

Heading into Wednesday’s meeting with the Washington Wizards, Rivers is prioritizing defensive improvement:

“We’re really trying to get our whole defensive system in as much as we can. I told our guys, let’s not get in half court - let’s get stops. The more defensive stops we get, the more we can run and get out into play. So the defense is where I’ll focus the most.”

Following a strong showing from the second unit against Indiana Friday (the Sixers’ bench outscored the Pacers, 67-33), Tobias Harris expressed his pride and gratitude for the bench - and described the friendly competition between the starters and reserves at practice:

“To see them in the game, the second unit come out and play, and be that effective, is key… We go at the second unit every day in practice. If you ask all of us on the white team, we would say we beat them every time. If you asked everybody on the blue team, they would say they beat us every time.”

For Harris, leadership remains a top priority as he enters his tenth season in the NBA. He says this group of young Sixers makes his job as a leader an exciting one:

“We have a really good group of young guys, who are hard workers, they listen, they want to get better. They ask a lot of good questions to try to learn what’s going on. Tyrese [Maxey], Isaiah [Joe], Paul [Reed], Matisse [Thybulle] - those are all guys that I want to see have a great future in the league. They’ve been having a really good training camp by the way they’ve been playing, so it’s exciting to see that.”

Harris’ work is appreciated. Joe explained that watching the team’s veterans up close has provided invaluable opportunities to learn:

“It’s just really interesting watching the guys play in live action. You can pick up on a lot of things that they do, like the speed of the game, and how they run their sets. I think one thing that’s really good watching is how they communicate out on the floor like one unit.”

Heading into the opener, Seth Curry is determined to enhance the team’s spacing, whether finding his own shots or creating for others.

“The same mindset I’ve had all training camp and preseason - finding ways to help our offense with spacing, and finding areas to get my shots. I know as long as I can find consistent ways to get good looks for myself, that’ll help the offense, and I’ll shoot the ball well. [It’s] a work in progress every time I’m out on the floor, to somehow find a way to make it better.”

Terrance Ferguson believes the team’s potential on the defensive end is limitless:

“We can be so scary. I’m telling you - if we lock in day in and day out, we can be so scary on the defensive end and cause lots of trouble. With the size and the length we have, with Matisse [Thybulle], covering the ball, fighting over screens. Ben [Simmons’] length and his speed, it’s so hard. If somebody drives, you’ve got Joel [Embiid] down low, it’s like - come on now. You’re going to run into a problem every play.”

The Sixers begin the regular season Wednesday, hosting the Wizards at The Center at 7:00 p.m. ET.