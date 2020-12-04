Quotebook | Individual Workouts Continue

As the 76ers' individual workouts continue in the lead-up to training camp, players continue to express their excitement for the road ahead.

Wednesday and Thursday brought media availabilities for Matisse Thybulle, Shake Milton, and Dwight Howard.

Here’s some of what was said...

Reflecting on his championship run with the Lakers this season, Howard says he grew considerably as an individual en route to the title:

“Before the season started with the Lakers last year, I just promised myself that whatever I had to do for the team, I’d be willing to do it.”

Howard added that his shift in mindset led to a stronger season on the court:

“Any player would want to play big minutes, any player would want to have a big role on the team, be able to score, do all that stuff. But for our team to be successful, I just need to be Dwight. And realize that I’m more than enough. I don’t have to score 30 points to help our team win. I don’t have to be on the court all the time to help our team win. It was just a mindset that I had to change, and it really helped me, it helped our team.”

Thybulle, no longer a rookie at long last, is already looking forward to leading, and being a resource for, this season’s youngest additions. He reflected on everything from his best moments to the shutdown, and is ready to offer advice:

“There’s so much to learn, and you get a lot thrown at you. However I can help these guys out, I’d be happy to do it. It’s hard when you don’t have a lot of people there who have been through what you’re about to embark on. I had it pretty good, and pretty rough, it was a combination of everything. I think I’ve seen a lot, in terms of what can happen as a rookie.”

As for his on-court development, Thybulle expressed his ongoing commitment to developing as an elite shooter:

“I think 3-point shooting is going to be an emphasis for the rest of my career. It’s an emphasis, and it’s going to be an emphasis.”

Really important stuff from Matisse Thybulle (@MatisseThybulle): "I feel like, being in the position I'm in as NBA players, or role models - it's our duty to stand up for things that people struggle with... and try to be a voice for people who don't have one." — Lauren Rosen (@LaurenMRosen) December 2, 2020

After a truly unprecedented year, Milton offered his thoughts on how he stayed afloat and motivated during the condensed offseason:

“It can be kind of tough, not knowing what’s going to happen, what’s going on. I think just the work that you’re putting in - being consistent with it, consistent about how you approach your days, on the court and off the court, what you’re doing in the weight room. It’s just trying to stay mentally locked in, and being ready so that whenever the ball is tossed in the air, you’re ready to play.”

Milton added that like in his breakout 2019-20 season, he’s ready to step up in any way he can:

“I’m willing to do whatever it takes to help the team win… I feel more confident being out there. My overall feel for the game, I just feel better."

