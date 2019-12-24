Quotebook | Building Momentum in Detroit

It's a funny league, the NBA.

For a couple of days, a good team can look like it's stuck in the mud (to borrow an oft-used phrase from a particular head coach), at times hard to recognize.

Then, within a matter of hours, the vibes change completely. The squad gets back into a groove, recaptures its mojo, and all is right with the world.

With a 125-109 victory Monday at Detroit, the 76ers further distanced themselves from last week's three-game losing streak, during which facing zone defenses was a recurring, problematic theme.

Against the Pistons, the Sixers shot better than 52.0% for a second straight contest, while once again dominating the backboards. Their stars performed at a high level, and reserves stepped up to provide impactful contributions.

Here's a recap of some of the top notes and quotes from the Sixers' second and final stop of the season in Motown.

Their past two games, the 76ers have been zone-busters. They've moved the ball well, and have also been making shots. According to Tobias Harris:

"We're getting a better feel for [playing against zone defense], better things we know will work, some better sets, and a little bit more movement towards it. Also, we're making more shots against the zone when teams present. That's a good formula to get yourself out of it."

Brett Brown called the Sixers' execution against the Detroit Piston's zone defense "outstanding." Just a few short games ago, the zone managed to throw the Sixers' off their rhythm:

"It's painful going through it, but the pain of it forces everybody to try and get better and fix stuff. We have, and we have to continue doing that. We're better off for it. We are, and we will be even more I think prepared going forward."

Ben Simmons' career-high 17 assists highlighted the 24th triple-double of all-time. He also added 16 points (8-14 fg) and 13 boards. His mission Monday was to share the ball, move with pace, and attack.

"Just trying to be a force downhill. Trying to find open guys when they're open."

The approach worked, and left veteran Tobias Harris mighty impressed:

"That was big time. I thought all night [Simmons] was the guy getting in the middle of the lane, making the defense collapse and kicking out and hitting shooters. I thought he did a great job of getting everybody involved from the jump."

Simmons logged 37 minutes in Monday's game, the highest total of any player from either team. Afterwards, he hung out around the court a little longer to sign autographs. Simmons was spreading the goodwill spirit throughout the night. Earlier in the evening, he sought out a young fan who had shown up hours before tip-off in hopes of meeting the All-Star.

"He had a sign that said his Christmas wish was to meet me, so that means a lot to me. He wanted to come to a game and meet me. It's a blessing to be in that position."

Throughout the first half of the season, the 76ers have been tasked with weathering injuries. To-date, they've lived up to the challenge, currently boasting the seventh-best record in the NBA despite being routinely undermanned. In the absence of Matisse Thybulle (knee) Monday, it was Furkan Korkmaz who rose to the occasion. The reserve wing netted a career-best 21 points. Ben Simmons said Korkmaz's efforts were "huge."

"First, he's a great player, he's still learning. Defensively, he's getting a lot better. Offensively, we have a lot of belief in him to knock down shots and make plays. We're happy he stepped up tonight."

Brett Brown shared similar sentiments.