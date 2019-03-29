Quotebook | Back on Track, Headbands and All

The 76ers (48-27) made the most of their Thursday evening at The Center, besting the Brooklyn Nets (38-38), 123-110.

On assistant coach Billy Lange’s final night on the bench before assuming head coaching duties at Saint Joseph’s, the Sixers came through with an important victory.

A headband-clad Joel Embiid stood out, posting 39 points, 13 boards, six assists, three steals, and a block. The Sixers maintained command of the contest throughout, leaving The Center in high spirits.

Here’s what the participants had to say...

With just seven games remaining in the regular season, the team is focused on continued improvement, while keeping their ultimate goal in mind. Brett Brown described the Sixers’ mindset:

“Go with patience and poise and have clarity and you understand what’s coming. You’re not, you know, sped up. Not too high, not too low. Understand what we’re good at. Own what we need to improve on and get ready to go, but I think it comes with sort of a balanced perspective.”

Embiid, who has averaged a massive 29.3 points and 15.0 boards in his last eight games, expressed excitement about the direction the team is headed:

“Obviously there’s still a lot to learn with all of us, but we’re fine. We’re playing better. When we move the ball and we put the ball in the right people [hands], I think it’s fine.”

With Brooklyn currently shuffling between the six and seven seeds in the Eastern Conference, the Sixers could face them again in a first-round matchup. Ben Simmons (16 pts, 4 reb, 8 ast, 1 stl) credited Brooklyn’s game:

“I think just knowing we’re so close to the playoffs, we’ve got to touch up a few things and get to that point where we’re ready to compete with those top teams… With Brooklyn, they have a lot of guys that can play off the pick and roll, especially D’Angelo [Russell], who’s a tremendous player. I didn’t have a crazy offensive night tonight, but I think we all did a great job in terms of that.”

Adding levity to the evening was Jimmy Butler, Embiid, Mike Scott, and Amir Johnson sported some new Sixers’ blue bandanas. Embiid elaborated on the fashion choice:

“Jimmy has been wearing it for a while too. It was great. And I mean, the way I started off the game, by making all those threes, it kind of makes me want to keep it. So we’re going to see how that goes.”

The squad, with or without the new headgear, will face the Minnesota Timberwolves for the second and final time this season on Saturday in Minneapolis.