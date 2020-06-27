Quick Facts | Ryan Broekhoff

On the heels of the NBA and NBPA finalizing plans for the restart of the 2019-20 season, the 76ers front office is getting busy.

The team came to terms on Saturday with sharpshooter Ryan Broekhoff, who spent parts of the last two seasons with the Dallas Mavericks. Prior to his stint in the Lone Star state, the Australian played professionally overseas.

Let's get to know the newest 76er…

A native of Frankston, Australia, Broekhoff played four years of NCAA ball at Valparaiso from 2009-13.

Broekhoff improved as a scorer in each of his four seasons at Valparaiso, averaging 15.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game in his senior year.

Broekhoff won Horizon League Player of the Year in 2013, and made the All-League First Team in 2012 and 2013.

After going undrafted in 2013, Broekhoff began his professional career overseas.

Broekhoff played five seasons in Europe, splitting his time between Besiktas Sompo Japan in Istanbul, Turkey, and Lokomotiv Kuban in Krasnodar, Russia.

Broekhoff played with the Australian National Team (now coached by his new NBA coach Brett Brown) at the 2014 FIBA World Cup, and won two gold medals with the Boomers at the 2013 and 2015 FIBA Oceania Championships.

In 2016, Broekhoff represented Australia at the Summer Olympics in Rio De Janeiro, where he played 18 minutes per game, averaging 7.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 2.0 assists.

Broekhoff got his first taste of NBA experience in 2016, joining the Denver Nuggets at NBA Summer League.

He made his first NBA roster in 2018, signing a multi-year deal with the Dallas Mavericks.

During his time in Dallas, Broekhoff averaged 4.0 points and 1.8 rebounds per game.

On March 23, 2019, Broekhoff scored a career-high 17 points, along with five rebounds, two assists, and a steal in the Mavericks’ win over Golden State.