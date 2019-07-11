Quick Facts | Mike Scott

It didn't take long for Mike Scott to ingratiate himself with the 76ers' fanbase after being traded to Philadelphia from the LA Clippers in February along with Tobias Harris and Boban Marjanovic. With a tough, no-nonsense attitude, Scott became an instant hit, and developed a cult following. His value on the court was apparent during his brief stint with the Sixers, and now he'll be back on a new deal. Here are some quick facts about the vet.

• Grew up in Chesapeake, Virginia, which is part of the Hampton Roads / Virginia Beach region where Allen Iverson was raised. He was a fan of the iconic 76ers Hall of Famer in his youth.

• Father joined the military straight out of high school, and served in the Marines for over two decades, doing multiple tours overseas in the Middle East.

• Went to the University of Virginia, where he played for five years. He sustained an injury during what was supposed to be his true senior season, but was awarded a medical redshirt and returned for one more go-round.

• Improved his scoring average each season with the Cavaliers, capping his stint in college with a personal-best 18.0 points per game as a senior in 2011-12. He was also a steady rebounder, posting 7.3 boards per game for his NCAA career.

• Selected by the Atlanta Hawks with the 43rd overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft, and split portions of his first professional season between the NBA and G League.

• Responded to increased playing time his second year in the league. His points per game (9.6 ppg) more than doubled, as did his minutes.

• Spent five seasons with the Hawks, from 2012 through 2017, a period during which he was teammates with future fellow 76er Al Horford, and current Sixers General Manager Elton Brand.

• Played 281 games with Atlanta, averaging 7.1 points and 3.0 rebounds. He also hit 194 total 3-pointers, while shooting 33.6% from the outside.

• In February 2017, was initially dealt to the Phoenix Suns at the trade deadline before being waived. He then inked a free agent contract with the Washington Wizards, and played for the Wiz during the 2017-18 season. He averaged 8.8 points per game that year, in addition to shooting a career-best 40.5% from three.

• Signed with the LA Clippers as a free agent in 2018. Posted 4.8 points and 3.3 rebounds in 14.4 minutes for the Clips prior to getting traded to the Sixers.



• With the Sixers, his role underwent a massive jump, as he logged 24.0 minutes per game and emerged as the club's sixth man.

• Concluded the 2018-19 campaign shooting 40.1% from 3-point range, a figure that ranked 20th overall in the NBA. He also knocked down a career-high 101 threes. Has reached the postseason in each of his seven years in the NBA. Against the Brooklyn Nets this past spring in the opening round, he buried a 3-pointer in the final seconds of Game 4 to clinch a crucial Sixers' victory.

• Emoji tattoos? Customized hockey jerseys? A fan hive? The man boasts a brand all his own.