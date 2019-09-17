Preseason Profiles | Tobias Harris

Tobias Harris has played for five teams in his eight year career. Heading into free agency this summer, finding a place to call home was top of mind.

He wasted little time choosing to stay in Philadelphia.

What to Watch For

With the addition of Al Horford, Harris could spend more time on the wing this season, as he looks to build upon a standout 2018-19 campaign.

Last season was a year of career-highs for Harris, who shot 48.7% from the floor and averaged 20.0 points per game. He was 39.7% from deep, and was the best pull-up shooter in the team’s starting lineup at 44.4%.

As the new season approaches, Harris figures to take on more of a leadership position. At just 27, he'll be the second-oldest player in the projected starting lineup.

This experience could mean greater responsibilities in late-game situations.

Last season, Harris shot better from the field in the fourth quarter (51.9%) than in any other regulation period. In five overtime games, he was even more dangerous, converting 60.0% of his field goals.

Despite having a well-earned reputation as a potent scorer, Harris might not get enough credit for his presence on the glass. In 2018-19, he averaged a career-high 7.0 defensive boards per game, and 9.2 rebounds per game in the playoffs (the second-highest total on the team following Joel Embiid’s 10.5). That rebounding improvement also led to a career-high 15 double-doubles last season.

. Highlights 4 Your Eyes Only 2018/19 @tobias31 Mixtape pic.twitter.com/KiLfv3aHuw — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) May 31, 2019

It boils down to skill and versatility. Harris has shown he's capable of doing the work required of a high-level wing, all while improving each season.

Now on a multi-year deal, Harris is set up as a key part of the organization as it continues on its championship pursuit.

Next stop: Training camp, beginning October 1.

Off the Court

In advance of his first full season as a Sixer, Harris spent much of his summer training and giving back to the community back home.

As a wellness advocate, he made sure his summer camp for Long Island youth featured yoga, meditation and healthy eating seminars.

As much as Harris has developed on the court, his attention to detail when it comes to fashion has also been on the rise.

Follow Tobias on Instagram: @tobiasharris and Twitter: @tobias31