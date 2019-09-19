Preseason Profiles | Shake Milton

In his rookie campaign, Shake Milton saw success in both NBA and G League play.

Now, with year one and a freshly inked multi-year deal under his belt, Milton is hoping to add depth to the rotation as the 76ers continue their championship pursuit.

What to Watch For

In Milton’s 20 appearances as a Sixer in 2018-19, the Owasso, OK native averaged 4.4 points and 1.8 rebounds in 13.4 minutes of play.

While spending time with the Delaware Blue Coats, Milton quickly became one of the G League’s most potent scorers.

Averaging 24.9 points and 4.9 assists per game, Milton shot 48.4% from the floor and 80.4% from the foul line. He finished as the fourth-highest scorer in the G League.

After being temporarily sidelined due to injury, Milton returned strong, progressing steadily in the G League as the season continued -- including a standout 35-point, 13-assist double-double in March.

. 35 PTS | 4 REB | 13 AST@SniperShake was on tonight, dropping a season-high 13 dimes. #JoinTheRevolution pic.twitter.com/3TrQY5hK0D — Delaware Blue Coats (@blue_coats) March 14, 2019

In his second professional season, Milton could bolster the team’s bench rotation as both a shot maker and creator.

Milton, who shot 42.7% from deep during his NCAA career at SMU and 36.7% during his time as a Blue Coat, will look this season to build upon his solid history as a shooter.

When it comes to mindset, Milton says it’s all about staying ready for any opportunity:

“My job is just to be as prepared as possible, and that’s what I’m going to do.”

Off the Court

This summer, Milton fulfilled a long-time dream as he hosted his own free basketball camp in his hometown at Owasso High School.

Really humbling experience and I’m so grateful it turned out like this! Thanks to everyone who came out and to everyone who helped me. Hope to keep building on this feeling! I appreciate the LOVE! pic.twitter.com/ti2zD7ruVE — SHAKE (@SniperShake) August 22, 2019

