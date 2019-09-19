Preseason Profiles | Shake Milton

by Lauren Rosen
Posted: Sep 19, 2019

In his rookie campaign, Shake Milton saw success in both NBA and G League play.

Now, with year one and a freshly inked multi-year deal under his belt, Milton is hoping to add depth to the rotation as the 76ers continue their championship pursuit.

What to Watch For

In Milton’s 20 appearances as a Sixer in 2018-19, the Owasso, OK native averaged 4.4 points and 1.8 rebounds in 13.4 minutes of play.

While spending time with the Delaware Blue Coats, Milton quickly became one of the G League’s most potent scorers.

Averaging 24.9 points and 4.9 assists per game, Milton shot 48.4% from the floor and 80.4% from the foul line. He finished as the fourth-highest scorer in the G League.

After being temporarily sidelined due to injury, Milton returned strong, progressing steadily in the G League as the season continued -- including a standout 35-point, 13-assist double-double in March.

In his second professional season, Milton could bolster the team’s bench rotation as both a shot maker and creator. 

Milton, who shot 42.7% from deep during his NCAA career at SMU and 36.7% during his time as a Blue Coat, will look this season to build upon his solid history as a shooter.

When it comes to mindset, Milton says it’s all about staying ready for any opportunity:

“My job is just to be as prepared as possible, and that’s what I’m going to do.”

Off the Court

This summer, Milton fulfilled a long-time dream as he hosted his own free basketball camp in his hometown at Owasso High School.

Follow Shake on Instagram: @snipershake and Twitter: @SniperShake

Tags
Milton, Shake, 76ers

Related Content

Milton, Shake

76ers

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter