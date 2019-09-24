Preseason Profiles | Jonah Bolden

Opportunity looms large for Jonah Bolden’s second season of NBA play.

After a solid start and some noteworthy performances in 2018-19, the Australian will look to further carve out a role in the 76ers' rotation.

What to Watch For

Bolden saw considerable growth in his first NBA season, and will look to build upon that progress in his sophomore campaign.

Through his experience off the bench and time in the G League, Bolden grew into a solid contributor who had some key performances for the team down the stretch in 2018-19.

Bolden made 44 appearances as a 76er last season, averaging 14.5 minutes per game. The 23-year-old accounted for 4.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 0.9 blocks, shooting 49.4% from the field.

During his eight games on assignment with the Delaware Blue Coats, Bolden averaged 15.3 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game.

In the Blue Coats’ Nov. 3 contest against the Raptors 905, Bolden recorded a massive 28-point, 17-rebound double-double.

Back with the 76ers, Bolden demonstrated his growth and potential in a March 30th win over Minnesota, in which he registered 19 points, eight rebounds, three assists, and three blocks. The 6-foot-10 big man shot 70.0% from the floor in the contest, draining five 3-pointers.



Putting the BOLD in Bolden@jonahbolden43 with 19 points on 7/10 shooting pic.twitter.com/ZkXnMdAqYq — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) March 31, 2019

Another standout performance from Bolden came on February 28th during the Sixers' visit to Oklahoma City. He scored 14 points on 6 for 7 shooting, sinking a pair of 3-pointers en route to the team’s first-ever win in OKC.

In the season ahead, Bolden is expected to augment the team’s existing frontcourt versatility, joining Joel Embiid and Al Horford as players with size and the ability to spread the floor.

