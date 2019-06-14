Pre-Draft Workout Preview | 6.14.19

As the 76ers prepare for next week’s NBA Draft, the team will host its final pre-draft workout of the week Friday at the Training Complex.

Get to know the group:

Kyle Alexander

Tennessee

Kyle Alexander excelled as a rim protector in his four years at Tennessee. His 185 career blocks, and 64 blocks in his senior season both rank second all-time at Tennessee. The Milton, Ontario native improved steadily in scoring, rebounding, assists, and blocks during his career, ultimately averaging 7.4 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks per game. Prior to Tennessee, Alexander attended Athlete Institute, the former home of Jamal Murray, Thon Maker, and Ignas Brazdeikis, the latter of which attended one of the Sixers’ pre-draft workouts earlier this week.

Daulton Hommes

Point Loma Nazarene

Daulton Hommes visits the Sixers after his redshirt junior season at Point Loma Nazarene, where he averaged 21.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.3 assists. Prior to playing there, he spent three seasons (one redshirt) at Western Washington. Hommes earned the 2019 NABC Division II Player of the Year award, along with 2019 Pac West Player of the Year honors. Before college, he also excelled as a quarterback at Lynden Christian High School in Washington.

Mahir Johnson

Goldey-Beacom College

Mahir Johnson grew up just 15 miles north of the Complex, in Chester, PA. After earning Delaware County Player of the Year, he spent two seasons at Delaware State before transferring to Goldey-Beacom. In his senior season, Johnson averaged 13.8 points and 3.3 rebounds in 24.1 minutes of play, and put together a pair of 27-point performances.

Nick Mayo

Eastern Kentucky

Nick Mayo played for four years at Eastern Kentucky, starting every game in which he appeared. The Oakland, ME native shot 51.4% from the field over the course of his Eastern Kentucky career, and earned four consecutive All-OVC first team nods. In his senior season, Mayo averaged 23.7 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 2.3 assists. At the Portsmouth Invitational, Mayo averaged 14.3 points and 4.0 rebounds per game.

Jordan Poole

Michigan

Jordan Poole played a pair of seasons at Michigan, improving significantly as a sophomore. As a starter for the Wolverine last year, he averaged 12.8 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game. In 2019, the Milwaukee, WI native was awarded All-Big Ten Honorable Mention, and was Big Ten Player of the Week in December, 2018.

Isaiah Roby

Nebraska

Isaiah Roby visits the Complex following his junior campaign at Nebraska. He averaged 11.8 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game. The Dixon, IL native increased his scoring, rebounding, and assist numbers throughout his career at Nebraska. Dixon shot 47.6% from the field in three seasons, and earned the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award in 2019.