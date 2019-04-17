Practice Report | Ready for the Road

The 76ers gathered for a final practice in Camden before heading off to Brooklyn for Games 3 and 4 of their first round playoff duel with the Nets.

With the series tied at one a piece, the Sixers are looking to build upon their commanding 145-123 Game 2 win, and particularly, maintain the momentum built in Monday’s second half.

“We know what we’ve got to do,” Tobias Harris said of the upcoming trip after Wednesday’s practice. “We know that we have to play harder, we have to play with that energy, and with that grit.”

Much like Sunday’s practice leading into Game 2, Brett Brown said the team’s workout on Tuesday was set up in a classroom-like setting, studying what worked best in Monday’s victory.

Following the practice, Brown discussed how much he likes coaching this Sixer team:

“The thing I like most about this group, is that they do let me coach them. There is a togetherness and a locker room respect for one another that I appreciate.”

James Ennis III returned to the court Monday after missing almost two weeks due to a quad contusion. In his 12 minutes, he recorded six points, three rebounds, and an assist.

Brown said Ennis III’s return Monday made an impact.

“I see and feel the inclusion of James in a bunch of different areas, offensively and defensively,” Brown said.

After notching his second career playoff triple double (18 pts, 10 reb, 12 ast) Ben Simmons said that Ennis III makes his mark both on and off the court.

“As a vet, he’s a great leader,” Simmons said. “For me personally, he motivates me when I’m having a down game, or whatever the case is.”

The Sixers will seek to take the lead in the series Thursday night in Brooklyn at 8:00 p.m. ET, with Game 4 scheduled for Saturday at 3:00 p.m. ET, before returning to South Philadelphia for Tuesday’s Game 5.