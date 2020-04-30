Posted Up! | Josh Richardson

Josh Richardson isn’t just a pro on the court - he’s a pro in quarantine too.

From spending time outdoors, to training, to keeping a positive mindset, Richardson has been busy while isolating.

Here’s some of what he's been up to...

What’s changed for the first-year 76er? Everything - as Richardson now plays ball on his backyard hoop instead of with his teammates.

“I’m always in the backyard. I’ve got a basketball goal back there, I just shoot on, play horse, play games. Go down to the dock, maybe fish a little bit, swim, chill.”

Of course, it helps to be spending that time outdoors in Miami, where Richardson still has a home after spending the first part of his pro career with the Heat.

But even over 1,000 miles north, Philadelphia - and its people - are still top of mind for Richardson. Talking about the fans, J-Rich had a heartfelt message:

“I miss you guys. I can’t wait to get back into [The Center]. I’m still thinking about you guys all the time.”

J-Rich made headlines earlier this week when he partnered with Lineage Logistics to support local food insecurity efforts in Philadelphia, by donating 500,000 meals to families in need.

Richardson takes pride in keeping things light, on and off the court. Appreciated by his teammates for his frequent banter, Richardson says his lighthearted spirit has helped him get through this time of unknowns.

“It’s scary. I’m being serious about my precautions. I’m taking it very seriously. But at the same time, I’m not panicking. I’m chilling. I’m in my house, quarantining, doing what I’ve got to do, but I’m still relaxing. I think it’s helped a lot.”

Things Josh can't live without in quarantine:

Xbox

Phone

Backyard

Bed

Richardson's Netflix watchlist:

100 Humans

Locke & Key

Some other stuff you might not have known about Josh...

Seaweed snacks are a frequent quarantine favorite.

His favorite vegetable is asparagus.

He ordered weights and a bike to stay in shape while at home.

Josh’s favorite color is burgundy.

His favorite pizza topping is pineapple.

