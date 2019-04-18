Playoff Voices | "We Figured Out the Big Meaning"

While Boban Marjanovic was certainly the biggest person involved in the 76ers’ February 6th trade with the LA Clippers, he might not have been the biggest name. Nevertheless, as the first two games of the Sixers’ Eastern Conference Quarterfinals series with the Brooklyn Nets have shown, the 7-foot-3 Serbian’s performance in relief of Joel Embiid has been large.

Whether with his smooth fouline jump shot, graceful touch in the lane, paint-clogging defensive presence, or consistent rebounding, Marjanovic has continued to squeeze every drop of efficiency out of the minutes he receives. In four NBA seasons, the 30-year old is on pace to produce a Player Efficiency Rating that would put on par with all-time greats Wilt Chamberlain, David Robinson, and Shaquille O’Neal. His contributions have been critical.



“I work, everyday. Some people are born with talents, some people have to work on that. Every once in a while you must put in hard work in both ways. If you’re born with skills, you must keep it going to build to be perfect. If you don’t have it, you try to work to improve your shot. I think I do both. Some things I improve, some things I’m born with. Every time, it’s focus on a game, make shots like you do in practice.”

“I think the mindset is supposed to be not who will play on the court, but can you be prepared yourself, and set your mind that you will be working all the time? You know when you come into a game, you want to help a team and do your thing. Joel Embiid is an amazing player, one of the best players in the NBA, and I need to be his substitution. You have to think, ‘I can help when he rests on the bench and jump in.’ I have to bring the score up, and make sure it doesn’t go down.”

“PER? Yes, I’ve heard about it six months ago. “I think this [efficiency] is a good thing. This is like motivation to me to be honest. It’s to go every time and use every minute to continue to do that. It’s good motivation.”

“In Game 2, what clicked? We played more focused, to be honest. More focused with our head going into the game. We had respect out of the locker room, and this time, we took a win. We figured out the big meaning - every play can lead to winning a game, and I think we did that.”

Click below to read previous installments of the ‘Playoff Voices’ series.

Tobias Harris

Jimmy Butler