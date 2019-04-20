Playoff Voices | "If It Helps The Team, I'm All For It"

Imagine if Greg Monroe finished a few of the field goal attempts that were left on the rim in the 76ers’ Game 3 victory at Barclays Center, then what would be all have been saying about his contributions? Such was the question Brett Brown rhetorically posed to reporters the next day at practice.

Starting at Thursday at the five spot in place of Joel Embiid, Monroe gave the Sixers a needed presence on the glass, gobbling up 13 rebounds, six of which came on the offensive glass. Had the nine-year vet made a couple more shots (he went 4 for 13), Brown felt an already ‘excellent’ performance from Monroe would have reached ‘off the charts’ status.

Either way, said Brown, Monroe helped the Sixers win a playoff game. There’s certainly something to be said for that, especially for a guy who signed with the team on April 4th, less than a week before the regular season ended.

"I don’t like to talk about myself. My mindset is just try to stay prepared, no matter what, and when I go on the court, do the things I can do to help my team win. It always feels good to be out there on the court, especially for playoff basketball. It’s also always hard to get a playoff road win, so Game 3 was good for us, a great team win. I was just happy to be out there, doing my part."

"I kind of knew early in the day that Jo would be questionable. Coach told me at shootaround to be ready, because they didn’t know how Jo would feel. It wasn’t a total surprise to me that I played. If I had to grade myself, I definitely would say I could have played better. There were a lot of shots that I missed, but other than that, a win is a win, and as a team we played great."

"Of course, a few weeks ago, I was sitting at home, real anxious, wondering if I would end up with a team for the playoffs. I just tried to work out, stay in shape, and wait to see if anything developed. Then this came. I am definitely happy to be here, and appreciate the opportunity. Like I said, on the court, I do whatever I can to help the team win. Off the court, I just try to be the best vet I can, help anybody out, be the best teammate I can, try to share as much knowledge with younger players. Obviously there’s a lot of guys who have a lot of playoff experience also on the team, so it’s just about whatever needs to be said. If it helps the team, I’m all for it."

"It’s been fun since I’ve been here. Obviously, this is a really talented group, and I think the sky’s the limit. Guys just have to continue to have the same focus they’ve been having, playing together, paying attention to detail. Whatever happens will happen. It’s a great team. As long as everybody’s on the same page, everybody’s focused on the same thing, any playoff team can be successful."

