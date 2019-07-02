Pelle Signed to Two-Way Contract

PHILADELPHIA – JULY 2, 2019 – Philadelphia 76ers General Manager Elton Brand announced today that the team has signed Norvel Pelle to a two-way contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Pelle is currently participating in 2019 Philadelphia 76ers Summer League Minicamp and spent the 2018-19 season with the team’s G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats. He appeared in 36 G League games (26 starts) and averaged 11.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.9 blocks (fourth in the G League) in 22.8 minutes per game. Pelle’s .703 field-goal percentage led the G League, while he posted 13 double-doubles, including a 20-20 performance. Following the season, Pelle was named to the 2018-19 G League All-Defensive Team and finished third in voting for Defensive Player of the Year. In May, Pelle was selected to the NBA G League Elite Camp, a league-run, three-day scouting event featuring the NBA G League’s top prospects from the 2018-19 season.

Prior to joining the Blue Coats last season, Pelle participated in 2018 Philadelphia 76ers Training Camp. A native of Antigua and Barbuda, Pelle began his professional career in 2013 with the Blue Coats, which chose him with the No. 6 overall pick in the NBA Development League draft. All told, Pelle has played internationally in Italy, Lebanon and Taiwan, including time with the Lebanese national team.

Per NBA rules, teams are permitted to have a maximum of two players under two-way contracts in addition to the players under standard NBA contracts. A two-way player for the 76ers will provide services to the team’s G League affiliate – the Delaware Blue Coats – but can spend up to 45 days with the 76ers, not including any time spent with Philadelphia prior to the start of Blue Coats’ training camp or following the conclusion of Delaware’s regular season.