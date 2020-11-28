New 76ers Look Forward to Joining Teammates

As the 2020-21 NBA season quickly approaches, there’s much to be thankful for...

Including 76ers’ new acquisitions Seth Curry, Dwight Howard, and Tony Bradley, who were each formally introduced to Philadelphia media earlier this week.

Each of them expressed their excitement to join the team’s existing stars, including Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, and Tobias Harris.

Here’s some of what was said....

Howard joins the Sixers fresh off his championship run with the Lakers. The eight-time All-Star says he’s in a great place:

“I am very happy in life. This year has been a roller coaster - for everyone, not just myself. To come out of the bubble with a championship, to be back with my family, and my kids, it’s meant so much. To actually be playing in Philadelphia - it’s a great honor. My favorite player in life Wilt Chamberlain, played for the Philadelphia 76ers. I’m about to be playing on the same team as him. It’s very humbling. I’m looking forward to just going out there, and being the best Dwight I can be, for the fans, for the city, but also for big Wilt. I know he’s watching.”

Curry, who arrives in Philadelphia on the heels of one of his best - if not the best - statistical seasons in his career, reflected on his journey. After going undrafted in 2013, he’s now the second-most accurate 3-point shooter in NBA history.

“First of all, you’ve got to believe in yourself and believe in your skills. No matter what setbacks you have, whether it’s not getting the opportunity right away, not getting drafted - I had to earn it every step of the way. I had to earn it in high school, I had to earn my respect in college, I had to earn the right to get the opportunity to earn it in the NBA. I’m definitely appreciative of my journey. I wouldn’t have it any other way. I feel like it prepared me for how my career’s going, as far as being able to adapt to different circumstances, and play my role to the best of my ability. Hopefully it leads me to a long career, and to have a lot of success.”

Curry added that he looks forward to the fit of the new team, understanding that his shooting prowess will create space for both Simmons and Embiid:

“They’re really good - they’re dominant forces physically. One guy, no matter who it is, isn’t going to stop them from getting to where they want to go and doing what they want to do. You’ve got to put multiple bodies in front of both of them to stop them from scoring. Whenever you load the defense up, that makes it easier for the other guys on the team to get shots. It’s exciting to be able to be on that team now, to be able to play with them. I feel like my job is to come in and make life easier for them, give them more space, help them win more games, and get to that next level in their careers.”

Howard says he believes Simmons can be one of the league’s all-time greats, making one particularly impressive comparison:

“I’ve been saying this for a couple years: Ben Simmons is a young LeBron, who is developing an overall game. I love the way he plays. I love how unselfish he is. Watching him over the years, I see it. He has an opportunity to be one of the greatest to ever play the game. And I’m glad to have an opportunity to give him some things that could help him along the way.”

Still just 22 years old, Tony Bradley joins the Sixers after three seasons with the Jazz. Bradley says he can’t wait to get to Philadelphia, and is looking forward to learning from the team’s stars:

“I’m very excited to get to meet the rest of the team - especially guys like Joel, Ben, and Tobias. When we played the Sixers last year, I got a couple chances to guard Joel Embiid. He’s pretty tough to guard! So maybe getting some extra time to guard him in practice, things like that, it’s just going to help me develop, grow, and learn a bunch of different things. I’m just looking forward to everything. I’m so excited.”

Check back into Sixers.com for more updates as the 2020-21 season approaches.