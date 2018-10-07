NBA China Games | Team Helps Local School in Shenzhen

Tucked away within one of the many pockets of tall residential and business buildings that dominate downtown Shenzhen, students at a school for the young children of migrant workers had plenty of reason to be happy.

Sunday afternoon, on the eve of the NBA China Games finale, the 76ers helped open a brand new NBA Cares Learn & Play Education Center at the Lishan School. General Manager Elton Brand was on hand for the festivities, as were assistant coaches John Bryant and Kevin Young, and a half dozen players - Markelle Fultz, Jonah Bolden, Anthony Brown, Shake Milton, Mike Muscala, and Landry Shamet.

As part of the project, the school received a refurbished court, as well as revamped reading and computer rooms.

To christen the fresh court, some students performed a dance…

Members of team on hand for dedication ceremony for new @nbacares Learn & Play Education Center at Lishan School in Shenzhen. #NBAChinaGames pic.twitter.com/MPqfb9kJtd — Brian Seltzer (@brianseltzer) October 7, 2018

...while others got tips on their game.

Play between Lishan School students and members of the Sixers carried over to another forum as well - ping pong tables.

Fultz ultimately found himself foiled in a competitive match.

Brand was put to the test, too.

In his remarks to attendees of Sunday’s ceremony, NBA China CEO Derek Chang encouraged the Lishan School to make use of its upgraded facilities through learning, playing basketball, and immersion the outside world.

Fultz also addressed the crowd.

“This event was very special for me and my teammates, just to be able to come out here with young kids and hopefully leave them a memory to have for a long, long time, it was a blessing to come out here and do that,” Fultz said.

By the end of the day, the efforts of the Sixers and NBA certainly seemed appreciated.