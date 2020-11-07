Morey Enthusiastic About All-Star Duo

Exactly how much potential do Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons have?

Enough to attract two of the NBA's most respected and successful leaders to Philadelphia.

Look no further than the last month of 76ers’ history for proof.

The team hired Doc Rivers as its next head coach on Oct. 3. A month later, Daryl Morey was being introduced as the Sixers' president of basketball operations.

“To have two star-plus players at 24 [Simmons] and 26 years old [Embiid] - that is why I couldn’t get Doc Rivers to come interview in Houston,” Morey said during his Nov. 2 introductory press conference.

Morey says the opportunity to work with the Embiid-Simmons duo played a large role in his own recruitment to Philadelphia - not unlike Rivers’ decision to come aboard.

“There aren’t many opportunities where you get a chance to win - I really felt like this was the right fit,” Morey said. “I think [Ben and Joel] absolutely can work together.”

The decorated executive had high praise for both players, highlighted by Hall-of-Fame comparisons for the big fella:

“Joel is a dominant, dominant big man. I’m excited to get back to that. I worked with Yao Ming. We got very close in Houston with Yao Ming, and I think we can go all the way with Joel.”

The legendary comparisons don’t end with Ming.

“Joel happens to be one of the most efficient post-up players in the league,” said Morey, who embraced a small-ball style at the end of his tenure in Houston. “I used to get the question, ‘What would you do if you had Shaq?’ And my answer was, ‘I would give Shaq the ball about a hundred times a game.’ Joel is a talent on both ends.”

As for Simmons, Morey believes the versatile All-Star is on the rise:

“I see him as one of the best up-and-coming players,” Morey said. “Already very good, but at 24, can get even better. Very few players play to his level at 24 - it usually means even bigger things are coming.”

Morey feels Simmons’ prowess on both sides of the ball sets him apart.

“Obviously [Ben’s] defensive ability really shone through last year. If you have that as a foundation, you’re always going to be a good player. If you start with defense - and then he’s super skilled offensively as well - the sky’s the limit.”

He sees Embiid as a unique threat too:

“I see no reason why [Joel] can’t be one of the all-time great bigs. He’s got every component. When he’s on the floor, defensively, he might be one of the most impactful defensive bigs of all time. Offensively, he can do skilled things that big men aren’t supposed to be able to do. It’s really fun to watch.”

As Morey begins his tenure in Philadelphia, he believes his players will be the team culture’s cornerstones:

“We’re all working together for the same goal. You get to the best place in the NBA by involving your players. They set the culture. They set the work ethic. Doc is going to help them become better leaders.”

Inspired by championship aspirations and energized by potential across the roster, Morey is ready to get to work.