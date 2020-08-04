Milton, For the Win
Snapshot:
It was a fight until the end, and it ended like this:
Shake Milton game-winner.
The 76ers (40-27) led by as many as 14 in Monday’s matchup with the San Antonio Spurs (29-37), but the Spurs kept things interesting until the final seconds.
With 7.2 seconds remaining, Milton hit the difference-maker, sending the Sixers to a 132-130 win.
Joel Embiid shone once again, leading the team with 27 points, while Tobias Harris added another 25.
Key Contributors:
-
Shake Milton
-
Including the game-winner, Milton finished with 16 points, five rebounds, three assists, and shot 6-for-9 from the floor.
-
Brett Brown on Milton's finish: “The poise, and grace that he goes about his business with, was reflected in that moment… and he ended up with, maybe, one of the biggest shots of his career.”
-
Embiid on Milton: “That was a big shot he hit - he gave us the win. I’m extremely happy for him.”
-
Joel Embiid
-
Embiid had his second standout performance in as many games, recording 26 points, nine rebounds, five assists, and a steal.
-
Brett Brown on Embiid: “I thought Joel was great. Not good, I thought he was great tonight.”
-
Tobias Harris
-
Harris had yet another strong performance, finishing with 25 points, six rebounds, and four assists. He shot 10-for-17 from the floor, and hit three of his five attempts from deep.
-
Josh Richardson
-
Richardson came out hot, scoring 10 first quarter points. He ended his outing with 19 points, two assists, and a steal, shooting a flawless 6-for-6 from the foul line.
-
Brown on Richardson: “J-Rich’s mentality of how he attacked the game was obvious from the get-go.”
-
Al Horford
-
Al Horford was big off the bench for the Sixers, finishing with nine points (4-7 FG), six rebounds, and three assists.
-
Furkan Korkmaz
-
Korkmaz was the leading scorer off the bench, finishing with 12 points, three rebounds, and a steal.
@Sixers Social:
Milton. For. Three.
Up Next:
It’ll be a Wednesday matinee for the Sixers, who face the Washington Wizards (24-43) at 4:00 p.m. ET.
The Wizards have struggled thus far in their Orlando tenure, dropping their first three contests inside the bubble.