Milton, For the Win

It was a fight until the end, and it ended like this:

Shake Milton game-winner.

The 76ers (40-27) led by as many as 14 in Monday’s matchup with the San Antonio Spurs (29-37), but the Spurs kept things interesting until the final seconds.

With 7.2 seconds remaining, Milton hit the difference-maker, sending the Sixers to a 132-130 win.

Joel Embiid shone once again, leading the team with 27 points, while Tobias Harris added another 25.

Key Contributors:

Shake Milton

Including the game-winner, Milton finished with 16 points, five rebounds, three assists, and shot 6-for-9 from the floor.



Brett Brown on Milton's finish: “The poise, and grace that he goes about his business with, was reflected in that moment… and he ended up with, maybe, one of the biggest shots of his career.”



Embiid on Milton: “That was a big shot he hit - he gave us the win. I’m extremely happy for him.”

Joel Embiid

Embiid had his second standout performance in as many games, recording 26 points, nine rebounds, five assists, and a steal.



Brett Brown on Embiid: “I thought Joel was great. Not good, I thought he was great tonight.”

Tobias Harris

Harris had yet another strong performance, finishing with 25 points, six rebounds, and four assists. He shot 10-for-17 from the floor, and hit three of his five attempts from deep.

Josh Richardson

Richardson came out hot, scoring 10 first quarter points. He ended his outing with 19 points, two assists, and a steal, shooting a flawless 6-for-6 from the foul line.



Brown on Richardson: “J-Rich’s mentality of how he attacked the game was obvious from the get-go.”

Al Horford

Al Horford was big off the bench for the Sixers, finishing with nine points (4-7 FG), six rebounds, and three assists.

Furkan Korkmaz

Korkmaz was the leading scorer off the bench, finishing with 12 points, three rebounds, and a steal.

Milton. For. Three.

Up Next:

It’ll be a Wednesday matinee for the Sixers, who face the Washington Wizards (24-43) at 4:00 p.m. ET.

The Wizards have struggled thus far in their Orlando tenure, dropping their first three contests inside the bubble.