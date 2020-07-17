Milton Preparing for Road Ahead

During Shake Milton’s series of breakout performances this spring, he didn’t just earn minutes - he earned respect.

Now, in Orlando, as Milton continues to grow as a reliable scorer and playmaker for the 76ers, his coaches and teammates have been vocal in supporting the second-year pro.

“He can shoot the ball, he has a high IQ, he can get to the rim, he can finish,” Ben Simmons said. “He’s just somebody you can play with, and you can say something to him, and he’ll put it into play and try it out. And that’s what you need in somebody like Shake.”

Simmons says Milton has been growing constantly since joining the Sixers as the 54th overall pick in 2018.

“He’s come a long way since the first day I’d seen him play - he’s only getting better,” Simmons said.

The respect between Milton and Simmons is mutual.

“Playing with somebody like Ben is super easy because he’s so unselfish,” Milton said. “We can feed off each other because we both can pass… I feel like our relationship on the court is constantly growing.”

On-court skills aside, 23-year-old Milton’s calm, cool demeanor has impressed coaches and teammates alike.

“There’s a poise that he has as a person,” Brett Brown said. “I think that that can help him navigate through a pressure situation of the NBA playoffs.”

To maintain that poise, meditation has become a key part of Milton’s daily routine. He also enjoys writing and journaling.

With the restart in Orlando already uncharted territory for all players, Milton is also preparing to navigate another new experience - making his playoff debut.

“[It’s all about] not getting too high or too low, staying level headed, and just thinking: next play mentality,” Milton said. “Playing confident, being confident in myself, and confident in my abilities, and playing with no fear.”

His teammates share that confidence.

“Everyone trusts him, and he’s doing a great job,” Raul Neto said.

“I love his game,” Alec Burks said. “I think he’s very underrated, young, and can do a lot of different things. I’m excited for his future.”

Milton says his teammates make his job easy:

“When I’m playing with guys who are as talented as they are, it makes my job a lot easier. I just have to get everybody organized. It makes the game really easy, whether I pass it, whether I shoot it. I feel like it’s an easy decision, because guys are so talented.”

