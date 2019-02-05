Memories of Moses Malone: A Podcast Series

In honor of Moses Malone’s jersey retirement and sculpture unveiling, we present to you our Memories of Moses Malone podcast series, featuring interviews with members of the 76ers family who knew Malone well.

Be sure to check back each day between now and February 8th – when all the festivities surrounding the Chairman of the Boards are set to take place – for the release of new episodes.

As you’ll hear from stories told in each interview, Moses is certainly recalled as a great player, but more so as an even better person.

We hope you enjoy these insights from Malone’s friends, teammates, and peers.

EPISODE 1: WALI JONES

Longtime Sixers guard Wali Jones came out of retirement to play for the ABA’s Utah Stars during the 1974-75 season. Jones recalls his first-hand interactions with rookie Moses Malone, who had skipped college to go pro in the ABA, and notes that despite caricatures to the contrary, Malone was already a determined and intelligent basketball player.

