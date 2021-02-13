Making the Case | Tobias Harris

The Case

Tobias Harris’ 10th NBA season has been his best yet.

Averaging 20.1 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 3.0 assists, Harris is one of just two NBA players averaging at least 20 points and seven rebounds per game, while shooting at least 50.0% from the field, 40.0% from deep, and 85.0% from the foul line.

The other? All-Star Nikola Jokic.

Dangerously close to joining the 50-40-90 club, here’s Harris’ efficiency to be precise:

50.9% from the field (career-high), 41.6% from long range (career-high), and 89.0% from the foul line.

There are only three players in the NBA averaging at least 20 points per game, while shooting at least 50.0% from the field, 40.0% from three, and 89.0% from the line:

Harris, and All-Stars Paul George and Khris Middleton.

Harris’ 20.1 points per game mark the Sixers’ second-highest scoring average behind Joel Embiid. His 3.0 assists per game mark the Sixers’ second-highest sharing average behind Ben Simmons.

The Performances

Jan. 27 vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Harris finished with 24 points, seven rebounds, three assists, a steal, and the game-winner in the Sixers’ 107-106 win over the reigning NBA champs.

.@tobias31 making a case this season. 24 PTS / 7 REB / 3 AST / 1 GAME WINNER presented by @IBX pic.twitter.com/lAytaKxI87 — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) January 28, 2021

Jan. 31 vs. Indiana Pacers

Harris scored a season-high 27 points, plus eight rebounds and a block in the Sixers’ 119-110 win over the Pacers, hitting all five of his free throws and shooting 52.6% from the field.

v

Feb. 2 vs. Brooklyn Nets

Harris packed his stat line with an efficient 21 points on 10-for-16 shooting, plus 12 rebounds, six assists, two steals, and a block in the Sixers’ 124-108 win over the Nets.

@tobias31 is really making it a point to prove something. 21 PTS / 12 REB / 6 AST#NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/at9vSXKoFb — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) February 7, 2021

The Words

Harris’ teammates have been offering him props all season long. Here’s why Harris should be an All-Star, in their words:

Joel Embiid:

“This year, Tobias should be an All-Star. He deserves it. He’s been consistent all year. At times, he’s carried us. He’s done a fantastic job of leading us all season.”

Matisse Thybulle:

“I think I speak for everyone when I say we all expected [Tobias’ game-winner against the Lakers] to go in. Having the ball in Tobias’ hands, in a moment like that, I think we’re all comfortable - and he proved why. He’s been playing great. My man’s putting on a show, and I think we should all just enjoy it.”

Shake Milton:

“He earns it. I see it day in and day out, just the work that he puts in. And also his leadership skills - he’s always talking to guys, always encouraging guys, sending guys texts - he’s always on top of things. And you can see it in his play. He’s aggressive, he’s assertive, and when he’s playing like that, we’re hard to beat.”

Ben Simmons:

“It’s huge. [Tobias is] capable of a lot offensively. He’s come a long way defensively also. He knows what he’s capable of, especially in those moments. He’s been great. Trying to get him into his spots, and get a little bit of rhythm going - he was big tonight.”

Danny Green: