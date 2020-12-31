Looking to Close 2020 on a High Note

In the 76ers’ (3-1) final game of 2020, the team will look to maintain momentum built during Tuesday’s 100-93 win over the Raptors and continue growing as a group.

“It’s not about one guy, it’s not about two, it’s not about three or four guys,” Joel Embiid said following Tuesday’s win, in which the big man totaled 29 points and 16 rebounds.

“It’s about the team. You’ve got to give my teammates a lot of credit.”

That spirit of togetherness will be key as the Sixers look to knock off the undefeated Magic (4-0) in Orlando for a New Year’s Eve duel.

“Our goal is just to get better every night we step on the floor,” Seth Curry said Tuesday.

Embiid’s teammates shone indeed against Toronto, as Tobias Harris gathered an impressive 26-point, 11-rebound double-double.

Ben Simmons added 11 points, 13 rebounds, and seven assists, while newcomer Curry tied his season-high 17 points in the team’s comeback win.

“We showed some toughness tonight,” Curry said. “We’re figuring out things on both ends of the floor. You’ve got to win games, and we’ve done that.”

Down by as many as 14 points, the Sixers rallied in the second half, in which they took a 52-37 advantage.

“Thirty-seven points in the second half, we held them to - on a night where we’re struggling making shots - tells you that instead of falling in love with your offense, you kept playing the game,” Doc Rivers said. “You hung in there long enough, and you grinded the game out.

“I was really happy... These games are great for your character.”

Embiid hopes there will be plenty more such games in the team’s future:

“We all have a purpose, and we all have the same goal. That’s how we intend to play - we intend to play as a team.”

Thursday’s matchup tips at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

The undefeated Magic topped the Thunder in their most recent outing Tuesday, 118-107. All-Star Nikola Vucevic led the team in scoring (28 points) and rebounding (10 rebounds), along with five assists and a steal.

Veteran Terrence Ross currently leads Orlando in scoring, averaging 21.0 points per game, however Ross is out Thursday (hamstring).

Follow Along:

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia / NBA TV

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic