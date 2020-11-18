League Announces Format for 2020-21 Season

Details for the 2020-21 NBA season are swiftly coming together, with the latest round of information released Tuesday evening.

Amidst a busy week highlighted by the start of trading, the 2020 draft, and the opening of free agency, the league has now put more tentpole dates in place.

Preseason games will tentatively begin Dec. 11, with teams playing between three and four games up until Dec. 19.

December 22 marks Opening Night.

The league will take an All-Star Break (minus the game itself) from March 5-10.

The regular season is expected to conclude on May 16, leading into a May 18-21 play-in tournament featuring seeds No. 7 through 10 in each conference.

The first-round of the playoffs will begin May 22, with the Finals running through July 22 at the latest.

The NBA on Tuesday also announced the format for its schedule for the regular season:

The Sixers will play each Eastern Conference team three times, and each Western Conference team twice.

The Celtics and Nets will visit the Sixers in South Philadelphia twice, while the Knicks and Raptors will visit once each (the Sixers will visit the Celtics and Nets once each, and the Knicks and Raptors twice each).

The Sixers will also host the Southeast Division (Atlanta, Charlotte, Miami, Orlando, Washington) twice each, and all other teams once each.

