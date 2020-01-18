Korkmaz Shines, Propels Team to 20th Home Win

Snapshot:

Home has been where the wins are, and Friday at The Center, the 76ers (27-16) picked up another.

Behind an inspired third quarter, the Sixers powered past the Chicago Bulls (15-28), 100-89, to sweep a quick two-game homestand.

The victory was the Sixers' 20th in South Philadelphia, a mark that now ties them with the Milwaukee Bucks for the most in the NBA.

Furkan Korkmaz stole the show, erupting for a career-high 24 points. He buried 14 points in the third frame, while going a perfect 4-for-4 from outside the arc.

His six 3-pointers were also a personal best.

After helping turn the Sixers' one-point halftime deficit into a 10-point lead going into the fourth, Korkmaz still had another big highlight in store.

Iso'd with Chicago big man Cristianao Felicio at the top of the arc, the 22-year old Turk exploded from the top of the arc all the way to the rack for a powerful two-fisted jam.

The move caused the building - and the Sixers' bench - to erupt, and put the Sixers in front, 93-81, with 6:30 to go.

Korkmaz was one of three 20-point scorers for the Sixers, with Ben Simmons and Al Hofrod hitting the number on the nose.

The Sixers outscored the Bulls, 35-24, in the decisive third quarter, which proved to be the difference in Friday's outcome.

Things Changed When…

The second half began.

For as important as Furkan Korkmaz's contributions were to turning Friday's game around, Al Horford was the one who lit the fuse.

He notched the Sixers' first nine points of the third quarter, his last basket in the sequence nudging the club in front, 55-53.

Worth Noting:

According to ESPN Stats & Info, the 76ers' 20-2 start at home this season represents their best home start since 1982-83, when the franchise opened 20-2 at the Spectrum en route to its second ever title run.

Ben Simmons - good at basketball, good at social.

Up Next:

The Sixers begin a three-game Atlantic Division road trip Saturday against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.